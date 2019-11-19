During her search to merge her passion for fitness and community service, local personal trainer Kayla McFadden discovered Brenda's House Family Center in Bay St. Louis and raised enough donations to feed 10 families this Thanksgiving.

Through her job, McFadden said, she met Brenda's House Family Center's Director Lisa Wilbourn.

"She talked to me about the work they did in the community," McFadden said.

Brenda's House Family Center offers services including:

• "Family Time, a supervised visitation program for children, their parents, siblings, and/or others as approved my MDCPS. Family Time will allow the children to have more frequent or longer visits to remain connected to their family members after being removed from their homes. Brenda's House Family Center has three specialized visitation rooms. An older child room with access to a PlayStation 4 and other games; an art room with art supplies for all ages; and a younger child room with plenty of hands-on toys and games. A serenity garden is also available for visits on site."

• "Limited respite services for children in need of a place while MDCPS finds a suitable placement, or a foster parent will also be available by referral from MDCPS."

• "Groups for school age children/teens to include yoga and coping skills."

• "Access to available resources for children and families."

Originally, McFadden said, she wanted to host an Angel's Tree, but Wilbourn told her that a Thanksgiving basket was a greater need.

McFadden reached out to the community through social media to see if anyone would want to participate in "Dumbbells for Donations."

In exchange for food donations, McFadden offered her personal training services at no charge.

Raoul Boughton, owner of Rah's Gym in Bay St. Louis, donated the space for McFadden's boot camp.

"I've always wanted to use fitness as a way to raise awareness," she said.

More than 30 people signed up for McFadden's boot camp.

"It makes me so happy to see how many are willing to help out and donate to others," she said. "I wanted to get as many as I could involved to have fun with fitness and teach them techniques."

The donations will feed 10 families at Brenda's House, McFadden said.

She added that she would "love to do this every year and help families in need celebrate during the holidays."

Wilbourn said the center is thankful for the community's support.

Brenda's House also feeds families weekly with its "Take Out Tuesday" program.

"It gives the families an opportunity to sit down together at the table, something most families take for granted," Wilbourn said. "And we wanted to do something special for them for Thanksgiving, so when Kayla called, it seemed like a perfect match. Her bootcamp members have done an amazing job. Our kids are going to have plenty for the Thanksgiving holidays."

People can donate to Brenda's House and its take-out program year round, Wilbourn said.

For more information, contact Wilbourn at 228-467-2446 or bhfcdirector@gmail.com.