Narcotics Agents and Criminal Investigators of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a residence located at Christine Ladner Road in Kiln, arresting eight people and seizing a cache of drugs and stolen property.
“The search warrant was obtained after a thorough investigation into the illegal drug activity taking place at the residence,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Thursday. “During the investigation, it was also determined that there was stolen property at the residence.
“Upon execution of the search warrant, agents and investigators located felony and misdemeanor amounts of illegal drugs, particularly methamphetamine, fentanyl, buprenorphine, and hydrocodone, assorted drug paraphernalia, as well as a large amount of stolen property was recovered.”
Officers arrested multiple people on several charges at the residence, including:
• Terrell Joseph Ladner, 68, Kiln (Homeowner) – Arrested and charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Angela Marie Chauvin, 39, Pass Christian – Arrested and charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Kristen Lee Tomasich, 36, Kiln – Arrested and charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Devin John Elliot, 19, Kiln – Arrested and charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
• Richard Allen Wilkes, 45, Pass Christian – Arrested and charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Brittani S. Valder, 26, Kiln – Arrested and charged with misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.
• Justin Ares Hoda, 33, Kiln – Arrested and charged with misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• Grace Marie Anderson, 30, Gulfport – Arrested and charged with misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additional charges could be filed pending the outcome of the investigation into the property crimes.
“These types of crimes are ones that affect the quality of life in Hancock County,” Adam said. “As we often notice, drug sellers and users alike not only contribute to the drug problem we see within our community, but their crimes affect others because it often involves theft of property from businesses and individuals.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.