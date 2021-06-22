Dr. Chad Davis has been named as the new Assistant Superintendent of Hancock County School District and will assume the role on July 1st. Dr. Davis is a native of Hancock County, earning his high school diploma from Hancock High School in 1998.
He furthered his education at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, earning an Associate of Arts degree, then went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) where he earned a Bachelor of Science in 2002, a Master of Education in 2006 and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership in 2016.
Before being selected Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Davis served the Hancock County School District as a classroom teacher at Hancock Middle School (HMS), assistant principal at HMS, and as Hancock County Career Technical Center (HCCTC) Director. During his tenure at HCCTC, Dr. Davis worked diligently to ensure the programs offered were in alignment with student interest and demand. This resulted in the addition of a new two-year technical program. Under the direction of Dr. Davis, HCCTC student enrollment increased yearly and continuous cumulative gains were seen on end-of-year career technical assessments.
Dr. Davis is a highly decorated educator. He was awarded the Principal’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2006, Hancock Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2008, Mississippi Junior Beta Sponsor of the Year in 2013 and Hancock Middle School Teacher of the Year again in 2015. Most recently, Dr. Davis was recognized as Hancock County School District Teacher of the Year in 2015.
Dr. Davis served as Mississippi Junior Beta State Sponsor from 2013-2015. Professional memberships he retains include Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Gamma Sigma, Mississippi Professional Educators and Mississippi Association of Career Technical Educators.
Upon learning that he had been selected to serve as Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Davis shared, “I am excited to serve the students and our community in the role of assistant superintendent. As an alumnus of Hancock County School District and a district teacher and administrator for sixteen years, I have a vested interest in ensuring the success of our students. I look forward to working with Mrs. Merwin as we strive for continued excellence in Hancock County.”
