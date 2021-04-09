The Bay St. Louis Old Town Merchants Association will once again host the Second Saturday Art Walk this Saturday, April 10.
Over the past 28 years, the Art Walk has become one of the most popular events in the region. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials.
The pace picks up from 4 – 8 pm, when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity.
As usual, two Hot Spot businesses will be featured.
April’s Hot Spots are Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill and Fleurty Girl.
Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill, 108 S. Beach Boulevard
Family owned and operated since 2004, Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grilloperated on Breath’s Bayou on Hwy 603.
“With the resilience of our family and locals that loved our food, we have been able to build Cuz’s into what it is today,” Owners Melvin “Cuz” Barnes and Christy Barnes say. “Like a Rock and Roll we couldn’t have done it without our faithful locals!
“A new chapter opened with our move to beautiful Old Town, Bay St. Louis. You can enjoy a stroll down the beach or a walk through Old Town; our family will always be here for you. At any given time, you will see locals enjoying their favorite dishes, sports enthusiasts watching the big game enjoying a cold local brew, and families outside just chilling out. Dine inside, or outside under the oaks. Enjoying that Gulf breeze with one of our ice-cold beverages makes for such a relaxing meal. We take big pride in providing an atmosphere that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Personal gratitude is felt when observing the good times and memories that have come together. Our dishes and experience will surely have you coming back for more.”
Fleurty Girl, 152 Main Street
Fleurty Girl was born out of a vision of New Orleans-native, Lauren Leblanc Haydel. Using just $2,000 from her 2009 tax refund, this single mother of three put everything she had into printing t-shirts that celebrated New Orleans. Just six months after launching her online store, she opened her first retail store on historic Oak Street and moved herself and her family in the back of the old shotgun house. "We all crammed in the back of that house in order to see if this would work. We went from 2,000 square feet to just under 1,000. My kids went from each having their own rooms to having to all share one room together. People said I was crazy, but I believed in this."
Today, Lauren now has six Fleurty Girl retail stores and has gotten her kids back to having their own rooms again. "I'm glad I was able to show them what it takes to believe in something, make sacrifices and succeed, and to do it all in the most amazing city in the world."
Elsewhere for Second Saturday
Gallery 220
Gallery 220 is an art gallery located in an historic Art Deco building at the corner of Main and Toulme Streets in Old Town Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The building can be recognized by the colorful mural of the big red tree on the south side, and the Coke sign on the north. Twenty-five local artists belong to the co-operative gallery which offers a diverse collection of art. When entering the showroom, you will be greeted by artists who feel passionate about their work and will happily share both knowledge and enthusiasm while staffing the gallery.
Featuring paintings, sculptures, jewelry, mosaics, t-shirts, pottery, photography and so much more, the collection offers something for all tastes and price points. It is the type of place where art and real life blissfully meet, where customers stay long after their purchase to enjoy the energy and good vibes, and everyone feels welcomed and instantly at ease. It has become one of the most energetic artist co-ops on the Gulf Coast.
Stop by and meet the artists and find out why this Old Town gallery is an epicenter of creative energy. Long standing member of the gallery, painter Janet Densmore states, “We’re a unique gallery because the artists are available to discuss and advise the client’s needs.” Noting that visiting Gallery 220 is an experience like no other, Densmore says, “You will never find the caliber of work we offer in a big box store or by shopping online. Connecting personally with an artist and his or her work brings the collector an opportunity to participate and express their own creative imagination. One can own original art to be enjoyed for years to come.”
Building owners Jenise McCardell and Mark Currier organized the cooperative just five weeks after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Mississippi Gulf Coast in August 2005. The couple offers support and encouragement to the artists and have made the gallery a popular stop for the town’s Second Saturday Art Walk with live music, delicious food, and lively company. The couple also own Clay Creations, which is located behind the gallery.
Magnolia Antiques
Walking through the doors of Magnolia Antiques you enter a world of the past, one that brings memories flooding back with each step. Corridors weave through 3000 feet lined with cases and shelves and furniture from another, simpler era. But you have to wonder, who’s the mastermind behind this magical array of collectibles and antiques?
There are actually four masterminds now. Glenda and Jack Schornick originally opened Magnolia Antiques in Old Town in 2007. Then in 2013, Schornick’s daughter, Shay Coss relocated from California and became part of daily operations.
The shop is located in a huge storefront at the corner of Main and Second Streets, one that housed a department store for over fifty years.
It’s still a department store of sorts. There’s the kitchenware department and the depression-glass department and the quirky-knick-knack department and the vintage-camera department. And then rows upon rows of items that could simply be categorized under a “Cool and Amazing Things” heading.
