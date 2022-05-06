Donald Murphy has no plans of giving up when it comes to fighting his cancer. While providing care to his wife, Murphy himself was diagnosed with cancer.
Murphy, who will turn 88 this month, said his first introduction to cancer was when his wife, the late LiLi Stahler-Murphy and 2020’s Honorary Survivor, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016.
“I was a caregiver for almost three years and then during the process, I found out that I had prostate cancer in 2018,” he said.
Murphy said doctors discovered his cancer during a routine physical exam. It was between stage three and four.
The plan for Murphy’s cancer was medication and injections every six months.
“The scary thing about it is that I did not realize it,” Murphy said. “I had no idea. No pain, nothing. I learned that once you have cancer, you never get rid of it. It can go into remission, but it can come back.”
Murphy said his cancer went into remission and he thought himself “cured.” But it came back about six months later. He said he is back to taking medications and receiving injections.
“Thankfully, it (treatment) was never really painful or debilitating,” Murphy said. “I managed to go ahead and do things, but slowed down a little bit.”
One thing Murphy said is different from his younger days is people’s ability to discuss cancer more openly.
“When I was growing up or younger, cancer was the ‘c’ word,” he said. “Now, it’s an open thing and it’s just a disease like any other disease. In most cases, it can be treated and cured, but not always.”
Murphy said he has also learned to listen to his doctors.
“Thankfully, the cost of the medications I’ve been able to handle without a problem,” he said. “I really feel sorry for people who are lower income or people who are in poverty.”
Murphy said he feels fortunate to work with groups like Relay for Life who provide assistance to cancer patients in need.
He said he’s been involved with Relay for the past decade.
Murphy said he was surprised when he was named this year’s Honorary Survivor.
“I could think of a lot of people who have done a lot more since they’ve had cancer,” he said.
Murphy said as long as he does what he’s told, “one of my doctors said, ‘you might get hit by a bus, but you won’t die of cancer.’’’
He expressed the importance of everyone keeping up with his or her annual medical checkups.
Murphy said he lives by the motto of “Don’t give up.”
“I knew what was happening with her (LiLi) and I’ve never gotten to the stage she was,” he said. “But, I did learn that there are people that care and there are a lot of things that you can do.”
Murphy said LiLi “fought it all the way.” LiLi passed away on July 12, 2020.
“The last treatment they offered said that it was a 50 percent chance and she decided that it wasn’t worth it,” she said. “In her case, the treatments were really hard. I’m blessed that mine are not.”
Bernie Cullen, who co-chairs Hancock County Relay for Life with Nonnie Richardson, said the group chose Murphy as this year’s honorary survivor because of his support of Relay for Life over the years.
“He’s a great example of a survivor who just gets cancer, recovers, and gets on with his life,” she said.
This year’s theme is “Relay Around the World,” Cullen said.
Each team picks a country and their campsite, baton, and food all have to reflect the country of choosing.
“People can come out and not only support Relay, but they can just sample and understand more about different countries,” Cullen said.
The Hancock County Relay for Life is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at McDonald Pavilion at Dunbar and Carroll Avenue in Bay St. Louis.
The ceremony begins at dusk, she said.
All funds raised during Relay for Life campaigns in Hancock County stay within the local community. Those funds help patients with transportation to and from treatments, lodging, wigs, and more.
Volunteers also decorate luminaries each year.
According to the American Cancer Society’s website, “Luminaries honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the Luminaries decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to. After dark, Relay participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.”
Cullen said that interested parties can also contact Relay members for purple ribbons to hang at their business or home.
Luminaries and ribbons are available for a donation.
Donations can also be made online.
Learn more about Relay for Life of Hancock County at www.relayforlife.org/hancockms, though Facebook at Hancock County Relay for Life, and through Instagram at hancockcountyrelayforlife.
