The Hancock Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Business Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23rd at Diamondhead Country Club. Held each January, the Annual Business Meeting is an opportunity for Chamber members and guests to learn about the work the Chamber did in the previous year as well as plans for the current year.

“2019 was an exciting year for the Chamber,” said Nikki Moon, 2019 President and owner of Bay Town Inn. “We cut ribbons, added 26 new events and experienced an incredible level of engagement among our members. All the development going on now and the synergy its creating is sure to propel us forward for 2020.”

In addition to a comprehensive update and outlook for 2020, Gen. Joe Spraggins will speak about the effects of Bonnet Carré Spillway openings last year, the proposed Mississippi River Diversion projects and their expected impact on the area.

“Hancock County is in the most vulnerable position on the Mississippi Gulf Coast when it comes to activity on the Mississippi River, and it is vital that we all have accurate and complete information as we work to grow our County,” said Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams.

The Chamber Board of Directors will officially take office at this meeting and Nikki Moon will pass the gavel to the incoming Board President, Jason Chiniche of James J. Chiniche Engineering and Surveying. Several awards will also be presented – some of which are new for this year. The winners of the Hancock My Home Instagrammy Contest will be announced, and the Inaugural Key to Commerce will be presented to the Ambassador of the Year. The Instagrammy Awards and Ambassadors Committee were both formed in 2019. The Chamber will also present the Jody Compretta Person of Passion Award, which is given annually to a Chamber member for exceptional contributions to the community.

The Annual Business Meeting will begin at 8 a.m. and doors will open at 7:30. Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $40 for guests. Breakfast will be served. Sponsorship packages are available for $1,000 each. Current sponsors include American Medical Response, Coast Electric Power Association, James J. Chiniche Engineering & Surveying, Hancock Whitney, Hollywood Casino – Gulf Coast, Mississippi Power, Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock, The Peoples Bank and Silver Slipper Casino Hotel.