When Diamondhead residents go to the polls on June 8, they’ll have more to vote on than just the city council races — there will also be a referendum on whether to consolidate the Diamondhead Fire District and the Diamondhead Water and Sewerage District into the city’s operations.
“The city is coming into its tenth anniversary next year,” Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said Tuesday. “We’ve been talking about consolidation since the beginning. There will be cost savings for the Diamondhead Water & Sewer District as well as the Fire District to come into the city.
“The city wants to grow. We’re 10 years old, we want to grow, we want to expand, we want to build our business district, and it’s vital to have the water & sewer district and fire district operate as city services.”
Last month, Depreo and the city council met in a special session and approved a resolution to add two non-binding referendums on the election ballot to allow residents to voice their opinions on the matter.
According to a press release from the council, the move to consolidate is about streamlining operations, not an indictment of the services currently provided by either the fire district or water and sewer district.
“First, the quality of services provided by DFD and DWSD are outstanding!” according to the statement. “This discussion is not about service. The employees, firemen, and commissioners who serve these organizations do amazing work and should be commended.”
However, city officials said, “the city of Diamondhead was incorporated 10 years ago and discussions about consolidating all public services started at that time. … Currently, our community has four ‘taxing’ authorities with 26 board members governing about 9,000 residents. Residents, business owners and developers often complain that they do no know who to call or where to go with their issue.
“Residents also complain about the high cost to live in Diamondhead with multiple taxes and fees.”
Another problem, according to the council, is that the four existing governing boards currently make financial decisions “separately, without regard to what the other entities are doing.”
For instance, when the council lowered millage for the 2021 fiscal year, the DWSD increased rates, the release said.
Depreo said one of her main concerns is the current $12.5 million bond the DWSD is requesting, which would be in addition to an outstanding bond that would “bring the debt service to the rate-payers of Diamondhead to $21 million.”
Depreo said that would add an estimated $19.50 per month to each of the districts approximately 4,100 customers for the next 20 years.
There are also instances where the different independent agencies have made major purchases or taken on bond debt at roughly the same time, when one central governing body might be able to cut down on duplication, fees and indebtedness, according to the council.
“With each entity taking on new debt separately without regard to the other public entities, our community may become unaffordable for many to live in, which will ultimately impact our property values,” according to the council’s statement. … “It is not to say our community did not need new equipment, a fire truck or infrastructure improvements; however, it is prudent to collectively consider the bigger picture when making these decisions. Consolidating resources would have eliminated some of the new debt. That is best accomplished by having one governing board that is elected by you, the rate payer/taxpayer, to oversee the operations, like most cities across America.”
In 2019, the city hired a certified public accountant to prepare a consolidated financial statement on the potential financial impact of consolidating services.
According to the findings of that study, the council said, “Over time considerable savings will be realized through attrition of duplicate positions and other expenses.”
The report only focused on the financial impact of consolidation, according to the release — other factors, such as employee retirements, ongoing projects, impact on existing employees and services to residents — still need further study.
“Also, an analysis of the city’s current interlocal (agreement with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office) for police department was conducted and it is estimated that the cost would increase to add a city police department,” City Manager Mike Reso said, “so, the council thinks remaining with the interlocal at this time is best for the taxpayers.”
Reso said there had been “push back” from both the fire district and the water & sewer board on consolidating services.
Diamondhead Fire Chief Mike Munger said Tuesday he is strongly against the effort to consolidate services and urges residents to vote “no” on the referendum.
“Our main concern is service and we really feel like service is going to be impacted” by consolidation, Munger said. “The city’s report is strictly looking at financials and they’re financials from 2019, so they haven’t really looked at it going forward. Since 2019, we’ve purchased a new fire truck — that’s a monthly lease payment -- and we’re in need of a new ladder truck,” so there are definitely costs the city hasn’t taken into account.
Another reason he’s against consolidation, Munger said, is that “the city is not in the state retirement system and our current firefighters are, so you’d have the firefighters leave to take jobs with other departments where they could keep their retirement. So you’d have to rebuild the department with new people and that takes a lot of time and money.”
He elaborated on that statement in a social media post:
“Loss of our experienced firefighters and EMTs — the city’s plan takes away the current pension plan of the vested firefighters and offers a trivial replacement,” Munger said. “The overwhelming majority of your current firefighters/EMTs would leave to continue their vested pension plan. This would be a huge loss to our community.”
In addition, he said, “The alleged savings are not what they seem … Their plan lacks funding for growth within the city, such as replacing aging trucks and equipment that are required to maintain our excellent insurance rating (your homeowner’s premium) and has no plan to maintain our level of service.”
Munger also said that the fire district’s current independence “protects the residents of Diamondhead. The fire district’s independence form the city administration allows it to make decisions regarding public health and safety paramount without political pressure or intervention.”
The Diamondhead Water & Sewer District Board lambasted the city’s plan in a lengthy social media post, saying the council voted on the resolution in an “impromptu special meeting” without “prior information to residents, no town halls for citizen input and debate, no independent third-party analysis of the ‘true and significant’ financial and operational impacts that would result. …”
“The innumerable defects in the consolidation analysis will be exposed and we are confident that exposure will become legend,” the DWSD Board said. “The only question is whether that exposure can/will occur pre- or post-, leading the community down an irreversible path of regret.
“Right out of the gate, it is grossly irresponsible to set the false pretense that either the Water and Sewer or Fire Districts are doing anything but controlling costs. It is equally irresponsible to play this like a board game by suggesting that all you have to do is gut key technical management and financial staff and transfer the remaining employees into an inferior benefits package as a means of cost control.”
The DWSD Board said that having a non-binding ballot referendum on consolidation would merely give the appearance of getting public input, when in reality, a low voter-turnout could instead give the false impression that a large amount of residents are for the measure. The board said that “an under-informed polling referendum will not produce, with integrity, an actionable result.”
“Let’s be clear, we are absolutely guilty of applying all of our attention to keeping your services operating to the highest standard and lowest cost possible,” according to the board statement. “The result is that we have been woefully lax in properly communicating the why, where and how we are providing these services.”
The board said it has now begun a “concerted effort to help safeguard our customers from walking blindly into the polling booth,” by beginning a targeted information campaign “to shine as much light as possible on what this should mean to you, both the pros and the cons.”
The board urged residents to check its Facebook page frequently to help stay informed.
“This is not an easy or quick decision,” according to the city council’s statement. “This will take time. If consolidation occurs, the city of Diamondhead is committed to offering all employees of both the DFD and DWSD a position with the city.”
“The next step is to see if the residents want this to occur,” Reso said. “This is the reason for the non-binding referendum on the ballot in June. We want to give the residents a voice and a chance to be heard.”
“The city is trying to be as transparent as possible with the residents, as we always are,” Depreo said. “Once their voices are heard, we’ll move in whatever direction they tell us to move in. Being transparent and letting the residents determine the direction is essential.”
