Although there’s only one open council seat on the Diamondhead Municipal General Election ballot Tuesday, residents city-wide are being asked to cast their ballots on two referendums on whether to bring the water & sewer district and fire district under the city’s control.
It’s a controversial matter, with both the Diamondhead Water & Sewer District and Diamondhead Fire District officials urging the public to vote “no” on the matter. City officials say they believe consolidation is the best way for the community to continue to grow and keep services affordable for the residents.
The DWSD hosted a press conference and town-hall style meeting last week at Diamondhead City Hall to share concerns with the public.
Earlier this year, Mayor Nancy Depreo and the city council met in a special session and approved a resolution to add two non-binding referendums on the election ballot to allow residents to voice their opinions on the matter.
According to a press release from the council, the move to consolidate is about streamlining operations, not an indictment of the services currently provided by either the fire district or water and sewer district.
“First, the quality of services provided by DFD and DWSD are outstanding!” according to the statement. “This discussion is not about service. The employees, firemen, and commissioners who serve these organizations do amazing work and should be commended.”
However, city officials said, “the city of Diamondhead was incorporated 10 years ago and discussions about consolidating all public services started at that time. … Currently, our community has four ‘taxing’ authorities with 26 board members governing about 9,000 residents. Residents, business owners and developers often complain that they do not know who to call or where to go with their issue.
“Residents also complain about the high cost to live in Diamondhead with multiple taxes and fees.”
Another problem, according to the council, is that the four existing governing boards currently make financial decisions “separately, without regard to what the other entities are doing.”
Diamondhead Water and Sewer District Chairman John Kirschenbaum, Fire Chief Mike Munger and Diamondhead resident Peggy Dutton all spoke against consolidation efforts Thursday during the press conference. They were joined at the community meeting by DWSD Board member Bryon Griffith, who also denounced the effort.
“The Water & Sewer District’s point of view is one of surprise,” Kirschenbaum said. “Our services are provided well, so we couldn’t ’t believe that at a last-minute called meeting (in April), (the council) added two last-minute referenda to the June 8 ballot.”
Kirschenbaum said no one from the city contacted anyone from the DWSD for comments on the matter before voting to place the referendums on the ballot.
He said the council should have talked to someone at the district to talk about “all the things that need to be discussed before choosing the nuclear option.”
Kirschenbaum said the DWSD is an “around-the-clock, 24-hour service operation,” with certified, knowledgeable, experienced personnel who could not be easily replaced.
He also questioned the timing of the referendums, saying that he believed the city placed them on the ballot now because officials expected low voter turnout, since there is only one council seat open.
With fewer votes, he said, the city could more easily declare a “mandate of the people” for consolidation if the plan passes by even a small margin.
Munger said the fire department functions better and can focus more on public safety by being independent from the city council and “political pressure.”
For example, he said, a real estate developer wanted to do a controlled burn over a large area, and city officials were ready to let the company proceed, but the fire district was able to stop it from happening.
He also reiterated his views that consolidating the fire district under the city’s umbrella would make retaining current firefighters and recruiting and maintaining new ones incredibly difficult.
“For us as a city to be able to recruit and maintain, you have to have good salaries and benefits,” he said.
Although the city council voted last week to check wth the Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi (PERS) on the possibility of rolling the firefighters’ current retirement programs over to the city, Munger said he didn’t think that was a realistic solution.
He said even if the city were to be able to offer retirement benefit to firefighters, it would cause in-house strife because they wouldn’t be able to offer it to the other employees without a significant increase in costs.
“The savings the city is projecting (through consolidation) are just not what they seem,” Munger said. “Right now they’re projecting a savings of $54,000 (annually), but at what cost?”
“I really care very strongly about the issue of consolidation of services in Diamondhead,” Dutton said. “The plan (from the time the city was incorporated) was to collaborate and cooperate.”
However, Dutton said, all these years later, there is still no thoughtfully-crafted plan for consolidation in place.
“How do we know if it’s a good idea with no collaboration, no input from the Diamondhead Water & Sewer District or the Diamondhead Fire District?” Dutton said. “The city is saying ‘trust us,’ but how do we ensure that we continue getting quality services?”
Dutton asked residents to vote “no” on the referendums, then begin working together to create a workable plan.
“We need to start over with a collaborative effort by all,” she said.
“If we thought this would be good for the community, we would be all for it,” Kirschenbaum said, but, “We know for sure … without a plan in place, this is absolutely disastrous and there is no plan in place to preserve city services.”
“For this to be viable, the only way to do it is to have a good, solid plan and bring it to the citizens and say ‘this is what we want to do and this is what it costs,’” Munger said.
Griffith — a 30-year-veteran of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Gulf of Mexico program — questioned the characterization of the DWSD as a “taking authority.”
“There is but one taxing authority in Diamondhead,” Griffith said, “and will always only be one, the city.”
The DWSD is a fee-based agency, he said.
Detractors called it a “taxing authority,” he said, “to create a cloud of fear.”
Neither is the DWSD a “private entity,” he said, “it is a public service entity. … It must collect fees equal to the expense of services, not for profit, not even for non-profit.”
Griffith said the DWSD has highly educated, highly-trained staff to manage the day-to-day operations and who have gotten the agency running smoothly to provide the best services possible to the citizens of Diamondhead.
Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said many of the complaints and criticisms of the city’s referendums are overblown and without merit.
“Diamondhead has a path to choose, and the city is looking for feedback from its residents,” Depreo said.
The city has not yet approached the DWSD or the DFD because they want to hear from the residents whether they want to proceed on that path, not instantly disband those agencies, Depreo said.
“This will take years,” she said.
If the voters say overwhelmingly they want to pursue consolidation, then the city will begin collaborating with all the involved agencies and begin the necessary studies.
“The two referendums on the general election ballot are non-binding, which means it is a chance to give residents a voice,” Depreo said.
She added that the city isn’t “suddenly” trying to place the matter on the ballot to be sneaky.
“Municipal referendums can only be used in municipal elections and a city election only happens every four years, so the council decided to include it on this year’s ballot,” she said.
Otherwise, the council couldn’t even begin to work on it for another four years, she said.
The city understands that much planning is needed if consolidation is what the residents want,” Depreo said. “Planning comes after the residents tell us which direction to head in. If consolidation is not the choice, then we will know not to expend further resources on the topic.”
“Consolidation is not an easy topic, but we officials have been discussing it for 10 years,” Depreo said in a prepared statement. “There are no surprises here. This is a conservative measure to reduce government. Quick analysis shows that the combined budgets for all taxing authorities in Diamondhead are over $17,000,000. Neighboring cities are much less. Multiple reports since the city incorporated have listed benefits to our residents by consolidating and reducing the size of our government. Developers and leaders of industry do not want to deal with three separate government entities. Economic development and growth are at the forefront of our agenda. We want our residents and developers to have the best government experience on the Coast and we want that word to spread across the state. This will not happen with our complicated structure. New developments will increase our sales tax base, which could ultimately reduce the cost of property taxes.”
Depreo said that even if the city does eventually consolidate, the plan would be to incorporate all the existing employees.
“City officials and its personnel are highly qualified to lead the consolidation effort,” Deproe said. “The only change in governance will be the appointed boards. This means residents will have a say in who runs their public services. Having elected officials overseeing your water and sewer rates will allow you to have your voice heard, a right that is not given in the current structure.”
Depreo said that she and other city leaders already have experience “governing and managing water and sewer districts. We know the DWSD as well as anyone. … We built the new wastewater treatment plant, reduced rates (with over $10,000,000 in the bank), reduced tap fees to encourage development, settled numerous lawsuits that we inherited, put a well back online after pieces of it had been laying on the ground for years, established a truck purchase plan, established an equipment purchase plan, created a fire hydrant map that included labeling, created a fire hydrant maintenance plan, created fire hydrant books for the DFPD, installed over 40 new fire hydrants to ensure coverage, setup an automated calling system to allow rate payers to receive important messages, updated the SCADA system, repaired lift stations, purchased a camera truck and yes, we received the first 5.0 rating (the highest level) in many years from MSDH. This all happened under the leadership of members on the city council and many of these accomplishments are still in effect to this day.”
Depreo said she believes consolidating the services will mean consolidating the debt and making sure that services remain affordable for the residents of Diamondhead.
“The city’s source of revenue is property taxes, and the income is virtually guaranteed,” Depreo said. “In addition, seniors and low-income families are asked to carry the same burden as homeowners with larger homes. If taxes were used to fund the fire department, fixed income families would get a break.”
And having three separate entities “makes it difficult to plan for the future,” Depreo said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8. Voters in Ward 1 will cast ballots at Diamondhead City Hall. Wards 2, 3 and 4 will vote at the Diamondhead Community Center.
