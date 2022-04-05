The city of Diamondhead will host a special municipal election on Tuesday, May 10, for its Ward 2 and Ward 3 council seats, following the resignation of Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran.
Ward 3 Councilman Ricky Sheppard said Monday he and his family have purchased a house in Ward 2 and he will resign his Ward 3 seat in order to run for Moran’s Ward 2 post.
“In order to spare the taxpayers the expense of having another special election, I thought I would go ahead and step down in Ward 3 and run for the Ward 2 position,” Sheppard said.
The non-partisan special election will be held at the Diamondhead Community Center, located at 5300 Diamondhead Circle. The last day for interested candidates to qualify is April 20 by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets are available at Diamondhead City Hall Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
If no candidate in an election receives a majority of the votes cast, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will have a run-off election to be held three weeks later.
Moran resigned from his post in March, following his arrest in February for one count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child for allegedly “touching” and buying alcohol for a 17-year-old boy.
The boy’s family later filed suit against Moran.
In his resignation letter, received from Moran’s attorney Donald Rafferty, Moran stated that “It has been an honor to serve with all of you throughout my term. In light of the current groundless allegations, I feel that this could and would become a distraction in my ability to represent and serve the citizens and the city of Diamondhead, therefore I will resign as Ward 2 councilman, effective immediately.”
Rafferty also entered a “not guilty” plea for Moran in Hancock Justice Court.
After that, however, Moran Moran was charged with Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in a separate incident, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
The civil suit and criminal complaints are still pending.
Justice Court Judge Brian Necaise scheduled a trial date in the first criminal complaint for Aug. 17, but all local judges have recused themselves, claiming ties to Moran’s family.
