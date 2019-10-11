The Diamondhead Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office will host National Night Out on Monday, Oct. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Diamondhead City Hall, located at 5600 Diamondhead Circle.

According to www.natw.org, "National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

During Diamondhead's event, there will be public safety displays by law enforcement officers, members of the Diamondhead Fire Department, American Medical Response, Life Flight, and more.

There will be children's activities and food.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about National Night Out or joining a Neighborhood Watch group, contact the Diamondhead Police Department at 228-222-4626 or police@diamondhead.ms.gov.