By Cassandra Favre

Staff Writer

The City of Diamondhead’s special election for the Ward 4 council member seat is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.

Former Ward 4 councilman Kodie Koenenn vacated the seat after assuming his position as District Supervisor 3 Supervisor on the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

Diamondhead City Clerk Jeannie Klein said that the election is for Ward 4 residents only.

The candidates on the ballot include, Charles S. “Chuck” Clark and Melissa Reed Graves, she said.

Voting will take place at the Diamondhead Community Center, located at 5300 Diamondhead Circle, Klein said.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to vote absentee in person is Saturday, Feb. 29. Ward 4 residents can vote absentee at Diamondhead City Hall, which will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will sit on the city council until July 2021, Klein said, when the city’s next general election is scheduled.

For more information, contact Klein or Deputy City Clerk Tammy Barber at 228-222-4626.