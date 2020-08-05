The city of Diamondhead is crafting a comprehensive plan for the next 20 years, and city officials are asking residents to offer their input this Thursday, Aug. 6 at city hall for the "Envision Diamondhead 2040" kick-off meeting.

 "We are starting a new comprehensive planning process," City Manager Michael J. Reso said in a statement Tuesday. "This is the first community meeting. We will be having several small focus group meetings this week as well.  We encourage residents to get involved in this important process that will direct the vision of our city into the future."
The community meeting is 6 p.m on. Thursday at City Hall Chambers.
Diamondhead's first comprehensive plan was completed in 2012 when it first incorporated as a city.  
"It is time to update this plan," Reso said. "The city has hired Bob Barber with Orion Planning as our urban planner to assist in this process, which will take almost a year to complete.  The community needs to be involved and to provide their input. … The future of Diamondhead is bright."
Part of the the updated plan includes a new "town center," with a mixed-use commercial district.
Reso said Diamondhead was award a $1.5 million grant from Gulf Coast Restoration Funds to build roads for the new town center.
The city will also host a planning and zoning meeting today, Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at city hall on the plan.
Social distancing and masks will be required for Thursday's "Envision Diamondhead 2040" meeting, and it will be live-streamed for residents who are not able to attend in person, Reso said.  
"We have other small group meetings all day on Thursday as well," he said. "We are experiencing a huge demand for houses (residential developments) as well as commercial development. 
"This is very exciting for the future of our city."

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.