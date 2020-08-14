The city of Diamondhead last week hosted “Envision Diamondhead 2040” to kick off its 20-year comprehensive plan.
“It really is a vision of what you want the city to be,” City Manager Michael J. Reso said in his opening remarks Thursday. “Where do we want to be? Where do we want to spend capital dollars for roads and bike lanes and other community projects?”
Part of the master plan, he said, is a “town center,” which local legislators were able to appropriate $1.5 million for through Gulf Coast Restoration funds.
“Hopefully, we’ll start seeing some survey work … and start seeing some projects (for the town center) come alive,” Reso said.
He then introduced Bob Barber of Orion Planning and Design, which will craft the 20-year comprehensive plan with community input.
“The purpose of our meeting (tonight) is to open the conversation in the planning process …,” Barber said. “Everything in your community, and any community, is connected. The economy is integrally connected to the natural environment, connected to the way mobility systems work, which is connected to the way land is used and how things are developed. It’s all connected, so we come at it with the idea of a holistic approach (so that we can) understand the various systems that make up Diamondhead and what makes Diamondhead tick.”
And while everything is connected, he said, “a corollary — a companion to that idea — is that communities have life cycles. They’re born, they grow, they plateau and mature and then they decline, and there are certain points along the way in which it’s very important that a community think about where it is in its life cycle and what’s coming up next and how it will handle it’s future.”
Barber said Diamondhead is unique, since most communities sort of grow naturally over the course of several years, but “Diamondhead was created in an instant” as a planned community.
However, he said, now is the time to plan the next step in the city’s growth.
He said Orion approaches comprehensive planning with a five-step process.
Step one is starting out with discovery - “We want to know Diamondhead,” he said, which was part of the meeting on Thursday. Step 2 is engaging the community, he said. Step 3 is plan creation; step 4 is implementation of the plan; and step 5 is follow-up to make sure the plan is working.
The age of COVID-19 has changed the way planners now seek community input, Barber said.
Normally, he said, there would be a table at the meeting with maps and drawings, and everybody would look over the materials and make comments.
However, he said, due to social distancing, “that exercise, we have transferred to an Internet-based system so you can use your cell phone to do it.”
Barber asked the 40-plus members of the audience and those watching the live stream from home to participate in real time, commenting online about the things they like about Diamondhead and areas where they may have concerns.
The “likes” residents shared included the city’s natural beauty, live oaks, waterfront and water activities, the airport and golf courses.
Some of the areas of concern people shared included the need for more shopping, entertainment, restaurants, motels and safety for biking and walking.
Barber invited people to continue to comment on the website, www.envisiondiamondhead2040.com, and said his team would be back for another live meeting with residents in the last week of September.
“This is a time for our residents to get involved,” Reso said on social media after the meeting. “it is time to participate and have your voices heard. This is an opportunity for every resident in the city to contribute. We need to hear from you.
“This is a critical document for our community. It creates the vision for the future based on residents’ input. It directs the future land use for zoning, ordinances, mobility, capital projects (i.e. roads, drainage, buildings, and other infrastructure needs). A plan of action will be developed and implemented over time to achieve the vision that our residents have imagined through this year-long process.”
You can view the meeting in its entirety at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sCz4Za6GiU.
Reso said residents can sign up for a newsletter from Orion Planning & Design at www.envisiondiamondhead2040.com, as well as get engaged and share thoughts and ideas for the city’s future on the site.
