Hear from the Diamondhead Water and Sewer District, the Fire District, and citizens, as they discuss the city of Diamondhead's referendums on the June 8th ballot.
The meeting is scheduled for June 3 at 5 p.m. at the council chambers inside city hall, located at 5300 Diamondhead Circle. The Diamondhead Water and Sewer Board's Town Hall meeting is scheduled for follow.
Speakers include: John Kirschenbaum, chairman of the Diamondhead Water and Sewer District; Mike Munger, fire chief, Diamondhead Fire District; and Peggy Dutton, Diamondhead resident.
