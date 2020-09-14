 The Diamondhead City Council on Monday determined in an emergency meeting on Monday that the special mayoral election originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, must be postponed due to the potential fallout from Hurricane Sally.
Unfortunately, a city employee said Monday, “that means we have to start from scratch with a new qualifying period, a new absentee voting period, like it never happened,” according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.
The seat became vacant after Mayor Thomas E. “Tommy” Schafer died on July 31 from complications after surgery.
Two candidates had qualified for Tuesday’s non-partisan election, including Nancy Depreo, who serves on the Diamondhead City Council for Ward 1 and is the mayor pro temp, as well as serving as the Mississippi Volunteer State Ambassador for the Rare Action Network; and Richard Willis, an attorney and real estate developer who has also been active in the oil & gas industry.
The council also voted to postpone its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday until Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. The council will set the dates for the mayoral qualifying period and election at that meeting.

