Diamondhead mayoral election postponed due to Hurricane Sally
- By Geoff Belcher, General Manager
-
- Updated
- 0
The Diamondhead City Council on Monday determined in an emergency meeting on Monday that the special mayoral election originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15, must be postponed due to the potential fallout from Hurricane Sally.
Unfortunately, a city employee said Monday, “that means we have to start from scratch with a new qualifying period, a new absentee voting period, like it never happened,” according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office.
The seat became vacant after Mayor Thomas E. “Tommy” Schafer died on July 31 from complications after surgery.
Two candidates had qualified for Tuesday’s non-partisan election, including Nancy Depreo, who serves on the Diamondhead City Council for Ward 1 and is the mayor pro temp, as well as serving as the Mississippi Volunteer State Ambassador for the Rare Action Network; and Richard Willis, an attorney and real estate developer who has also been active in the oil & gas industry.
The council also voted to postpone its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday until Monday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. The council will set the dates for the mayoral qualifying period and election at that meeting.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Headlines
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Waveland P.D. seeks suspect in armed robbery at gas station
- Mandatory evacuation order issued for low-lying areas & residents near rivers, bayous
- Tigers shutout Irish in their first game of the season
- Bay declares state of emergency in preparation for hurricane
- Hurricane Warning now extends from Morgan City, La., to Ocean Springs
- MS Gulf Coast now under Hurricane Warning
- Ricky E. Smith
- NHC issues Hurricane Watch for MS Gulf Coast
- Hancock, Bay-Waveland school districts cancel classes Monday in advance of storm
- Get Serious in Old Town Bay St. Louis this weekend
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
View Demo e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.