Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer has died.
"It is with great sadness to inform our residents that Mayor Thomas "Tommy" E. Shafer IV passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, for surgery complications in Louisiana," according to a statement issued Friday afternoon by Diamondhead City Manger Michael Reso. "Tommy is survived by his loving wife, Camille, and daughter Caroline.
"Tommy was reelected mayor for the city of Diamondhead in 2013 and he was re-elected for a second term in 2017. He volunteered for many boards and activities as a resident in Diamondhead prior to serving as mayor. Tommy was committed to the betterment of all residents of Diamondhead and loved serving his community. He was a tireless advocate for his city and his dedication and leadership will be greatly missed.
"In consideration for his family at this difficult time, we ask you to respect the privacy of the Schafer family. Please keep his family in your prayers."
Schafer went to a Louisiana hospital on Tuesday, July 21, for an elective surgery. The next day, the city announced that " there were some complications and … Tommy is in serious condition."
Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.
