The president of the Diamondhead Property Owners Association on Monday filed simple assault charges against the city's mayor in municipal court.

POA President Robert Clark Marthouse, II, alleged in the complaint that Mayor Thomas E. "Tommy" Schafer, IV, "did purposely, knowingly and unlawfully cause bodily injury" to Marthouse by pushing him, "knocking him down causing him to fall over chairs, landing on the ground back first," according to the affidavit.

The incident allegedly took place on Sept. 4, when Marthouse, Schafer and other members of the Community Collaborative Committee met and discussed the city and POA amenities.

“We are aware that various accounts are circulating regarding a physical altercation between Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schaefer and POA President Bob Marthouse," according to a statement issued Monday by the POA. "The event in question occurred during an official city/POA meeting known as the Community Collaborative. This turn of events saddens us. This incident occurs at the most critical time in our community where we all need to pull together. With regard to the incident details, President Marthouse and the individuals who witnessed the event have made their statements to law enforcement. We will now allow the justice system to do its job.

"President Marthouse optimistically notes that 'The Community Collaborative has been highly successful in developing real teamwork and in addressing our shared issues. Based on our ongoing discussions with the city, we fully expect this growing spirit of cooperation to continue for the benefit of all who live here.'"

Sheriff Ricky Adam said Monday he was aware that the affidavit had been filed, but it had not yet been sent to his office.

"When it is, we will act on it, swiftly and appropriately," Adam said.

Schafer was not available for comment on Monday.