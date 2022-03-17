Federal agents on Tuesday arrested a Diamondhead man in connection with a murder that occurred 30 years ago in North Carolina.
Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested at his home for the 1992 murder of 30-year-old Nona Stamey Cobb.
Cobb’s body was found in July 1992 in Surry County, N.C., but the crime was never solved. Agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Surry County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office re-examined physical evidence in the case beginning in April 2021.
Working with Identifiers International, LLC-founder Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, investigators were able to identify Alexander as a possible suspect using DNA, Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a press release on Wednesday..
Alexander was charged with murder and transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he was to be extradited to North Carolina.
“This is an ongoing investigation as investigators are looking into whether there are more victims,” Hiatt said.
At around the time Cobb was murdered — her body left on the northbound side of I-77 — there were several unexplained, unsolved murders of women whose bodies were found near interstates on the East Coast. Between 1990 and 1992, at least 21 women were found dead along interstate highways in several states. Many of those cases were solved, but some are still open.
Hiatt thanked the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Diamondhead Police Department and the Gulfport office of the FBI, as well as officers from several other states and agencies.
