No injuries were reported Thursday afternoon after a Diamondhead home was destroyed in a fire.
Several firefighters from the Diamondhead Fire District were assisted by other agencies Thursday after a house at 1430 Mapunapuna Drive went up in flames. Representatives from Coast Electric Power Association and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.
The DFD responded to the blaze before noon on Thursday. Officials at the scene said the homeowners were apparently out of town when the fire occurred. Their names have not yet been publicly released.
Hancock County Fire Marshal Brian “Hooty” Adam said the blaze is still under investigation.
