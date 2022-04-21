The Diamondhead Election Commission met in special session on Thursday to certify candidates for the non-partisan special municipal election for the Ward 2 and Ward 3 city council seats.
Three candidates qualified in Ward 2, including David Hart, Anna Demarco Liese and former Ward 3 Councilman Ricky Sheppard.
Four candidates qualified for the Ward 3 race: John J. Cumberland, Jesse Flies, former Ward 3 Councilwoman Jamie Wetzel Morgan and Carl L. Necaise.
Special counsel Malcolm Jones advised election commissioners during the process Wednesday.
Jones said that all of the candidates had submitted petitions with the proper number of certified Diamondhead voters’ signatures, and that all of them had been cleared in extensive background checks.
There were initial questions about the viability of the candidacy of Hart and Sheppard in Ward 2 — Hart had previously lived in Pass Christian, but was able to submit paperwork proving he had lived in Diamondhead for the required two years in order to qualify; and Sheppard stepped down from his Ward 3 seat to run for the Ward 2 position because he and his family are in the process of moving into Ward 2. However, records indicate that Sheppard closed on the new property on Wednesday, April 20, clearing the way for him to run for the Ward 2 seat.
The non-partisan special election will be held at the Diamondhead Community Center, located at 5300 Diamondhead Circle. The poll will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.
If no candidate in an election receives a majority of the votes cast, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will have a run-off election to be held three weeks later.
Absentee voting will begin as soon as the ballots are printed, city officials said, hopefully by next Tuesday.
