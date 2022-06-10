Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo and the Diamondhead City Council met in special session on Friday to accept the resignation of City Manager Michael J. Reso.
In his resignation, effective immediately, Reso thanked the mayor and council for “the opportunity to serve this wonderful community.”
“We thank Michael for his service and dedication to the city of Diamondhead,” city attorney Derek Cusick said in a press release. “The city has a bright future with many future projects on the horizon. The city will begin the search for our new city manager to help us enact that bright future.”
Cusick said that city Comptroller Jon McCraw has been appointed to serve in the city manager’s capacity in the interim.
Reso was unavailable for comment on Friday.
He has served as city manager since 2018.
