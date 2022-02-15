Diamondhead City Councilman Alan Moran was arrested Monday evening for alleged assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Hancock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Moran, 34, charging him with one count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
According to the incident report from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 14, deputies were called to Dolly’s Quick Stop at 16593 Hwy. 603, Kiln, in reference to a complainant advising his 17-year-old son was being “touched.”
Upon officers’ arrival, the report states, Moran had been detained by civilians, did not have a shirt on, and was placed in the back of the Deputy Boutwell’s patrol car.
According to the report, deputies began gathering statements from individuals on scene.
The name of the family has been redacted from the report due to the age of the alleged victim.
“(Redacted) stated that he was messaged by Mr. Moran and asked if he wanted to come and work (operating mosquito trucks) due to his employees being busy on Valentine’s Day,” the report states. “(Redacted) advised that he would come and run the mosquito truck. (Redacted) advised Mr. Moran rode with him to train him. (Redacted) was driving and stated that while he was driving, Mr. Moran continuously touched his inner thigh, he said he would brush his hand away and tell him to stop. Mr. Moran then continued to put his hand back and grab (Redacted) by his male genitalia. (Redacted) also stated that Mr. Moran unplugged the GPS which tracked the truck.”
The report states that “(redacted) messaged his mother and father as well as two of his friends. He advised he pulled over to Dolly’s to meet his parents, where he was detained until he arrival of law enforcement.”
The report states that at around "7 o'clock, Mr. Moran purchased alcohol from the Keith's gas station near Kiln-Delisle Road for (redacted), who stated he had one beer.
The report also states that “Moran had ran into the tall grassy area beside Dolly’s and tossed a phone.”
Deputy Boutwell searched for the phone, and after a few minutes, found it and placed it into evidence, the report states.
According to the report, Moran asked to speak to his lawyer and deputies did not gather a verbal statement from him.
He was still incarcerated as of press time on Tuesday in lieu of $5,000 in bonds. An initial hearing has been scheduled for March 15 in Hancock County Justice Court.
Moran has served as the Ward 2 councilman for Diamondhead since 2017.
