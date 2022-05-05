The city of Diamondhead — assisted by state and local officials past & present, including Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann — last week celebrated the tenth anniversary of its incorporation.
“Tonight is about celebrating the citizens of Diamondhead, some of whom are no longer with us,” Mayor Nancy Depreo said.
Joshua Lindsey, elder and clerk of session for Diamondhead Community Church, gave the event’s invocation. Former Councilman Ron Rech led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Audrey Ramirez and former Mayor Chuck Ingraham, who co-chaired the petition committee which led the city’s coalition efforts, gave opening remarks.
“I began working for incorporation in June 2006,” Ingraham said. “In July 2006, I was named to the Governor’s Committee” to determine whether Diamondhead should be incorporated. “By April 2007, I recommended that the area should be incorporated.”
Ramirez said the petition required to begin the incorporation process was signed by more than 75 percent of the eligible voters in Diamondhead, an amazing figure. The petition was filed with the Hancock County Chancery Clerk’s office on July 22, 2008.
The process begin in August 2007 and concluded in January 2012, she said.
She praised the efforts of state Sen. Philip Moran and then-Rep. Jessica Upshaw, not only for helping Diamondhead’s incorporation succeed, but also for drafting the legislation that allowed operation of golf carts on public streets — “a first in the state of Mississippi,” she said.
Over the next year, Ingraham said, he and Diamondhead’s first city council basically set the groundwork for the city’s operation, adopting building codes, setting the free-board requirements for flood zones, adopting traffic ordinances, setting the first millage establishing a ward plan, ensuring the city complied with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, adopting statutes, and establishing a police force and city hall.
“With the assistance of community volunteers and volunteer staff, we were able to play a role in the formation of our city and preparing it to take its first steps,” Ingraham said.
Hosemann said he had visited Hancock County many times as a youngster, traveling to St. Stanislaus in the summers, and he marveled at how far Diamondhead has come since those days.
He said it was due in large part to the character of the people who live here.
“Every time I have a chance to come down here … people always say ‘I can’t believe how much the people care,” Hosemann said, “and that’s the epitome of Diamondhead.”
He said it was his honor and privilege to sign the city’s charter as secretary of state 10 years ago.
Hosemann said that three weeks ago, he got a call from the governor of Ukraine.
“He said, ‘I want to know how you rebuilt (on the Coast) after Hurricane Katrina. We want to do the same thing in Ukraine,’” Hosemann said. “They want to replicate that things that you did. On behalf of the entire state of Mississippi, I’d like to thank each and every one of you for what you did and what you continue to do.”
Depreo said Diamondhead’s future continues to look bright, with much more expansion on the way.
“We’re proud to announce we’re now the largest city in Hancock County with 9,529 residents and growing every day,” she said, adding that the city has already begun its “Envision 2040” plan to grow the business and commercial district, and improve the city’s roadways.
She again thanked Moran and Rep. Jay McKnight for their efforts on behalf of the city in getting the funding to begin the process.
Moran, McKnight and former Councilwoman Dianne Ackerman presented Years of Service awards to Diamond employees; and former Councilman Ernie Knobloch and Michael Reso recognized city officials, past and present.
