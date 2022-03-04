The city of Diamondhead on Friday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at East Aloha Drive on the first phase of its new urban redesign project.
“This is the first of many groundbreaking ceremonies in Diamondhead this year,” Mayor Nancy Depreo said, welcoming guests to the ceremony. “This has been a long-time project we’ve been waiting for. It’s a major undertaking. … It’s the first project in (Diamondhead’s Envision 2040) revitalization plan.”
The project will include curb-to-curb improvements, sub-surface drainage, bulb-outs to create parallel parking for cars, designated golf cart parking spaces and roadway improvements, Depreo said.
Construction on the project is expected to cost $420,000 plus engineering fees, and is funded in part by an MDA Small Municipalities Grant for $150,000 and city general funds.
Jason Chiniche is the engineer on the project, and the construction work will be done by Moran Hauling Inc.
“We’re very proud to have gotten some of our funding from the MDA,” Depreo said, giving a “shout out” to local legislators who made that happen, particularly Sen. Philip Moran.
“We’re very excited to be working on this project, as well,” Chiniche said. “We appreciate (everybody’s) hard work and we’re ready to get started.”
City Manager Mike Reso said the goal “is to create a walkable, Main Street environment (where) residents and visitors want to shop and eat. It will be a place where people want to gather to hang out and build community,” and to “increase commercial development in this area by revitalizing this shopping district.”
Reso said Ron Slade with Orion Planning designed the area.
“The city is leaking $135M in sales annually,” Reso said. “We want to capture those sales locally to support our businesses and to allow our residents to get the items they need locally. New commercial development will also increase sales tax diversion to the city and increase property taxes from new developments. The goal would be to reduce property taxes on all residents and businesses with this new revenue to the city.”
Depreo said Phase 1 will incorporate the area south of the bank all the way to Veterans Boulevard.
Phase 2 will include 10-foot sidewalks on each side of the road, decorate street lights, benches and landscaping, Depreo said. That phase will be funded with a Gulf Coast Restoration Fund grant for $490,000 and city general funds.
The Diamondhead City Council approved the 20-year Envision 2040 comprehensive plan last November. It was created by Orion Planning and Design after multiple public meetings with Diamondhead residents. It will include a new town center and millions of dollars’ worth of new business and investment, Reso said at the time.
The East Aloha project will be the entrance to the new town center.
Envision 2040 “is a critical document for our community,” Reso said. “It creates the vision for the future based on residents’ input. It directs the future land use for zoning, ordinances, mobility, capital projects (i.e. roads, drainage, buildings, and other infrastructure needs). A plan of action will be developed and implemented over time to achieve the vision that our residents have imagined through this year-long process.”
You can see the Envision Diamondhead 2040 plan in its entirety at www.envisiondiamondhead2040.com.
