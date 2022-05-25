The city of Diamondhead last week introduced its new “Village to Village Concept” to help senior citizens “age successfully at home.”
The Village to Village Concept is designed to be a hub “to bring every resource for seniors in one location,” Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo said Friday. “They can come for anything they need, bring volunteers to assist, whether it’s driving someone to an appointment or bringing them to get something to eat or bringing everybody together to have social events.
The city kicked off the concept Friday with a free breakfast and learning session, followed by a free care fair that included health screenings and an opportunity to meet with healthcare providers, medicare and insurance experts and other potential resources for seniors.
The event was co-sponsored by the Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program.
Depreo said the Village to Village concept — with neighbors caring for neighbors — started in Boston, Mass., and had spread to more than 400 locations across the country, including one in Louisiana and three in Alabama. Diamondhead’s is the first in the state of Mississippi.
The goal of the “Senior Village” concept is to “allow residents the choice of continuing to live in their current home and community while sustaining an acceptable quality of life.”
They are designed to be self-governing, grassroots, non-profit groups that coordinate access to affordable services for seniors, including transportation, health and wellness programs, technology support, home repairs, and social and educational activities.
The city will host a Pancake Day beginning at 9 a.m. this Friday, May 27, at Diamondhead City Hall, for residents 55 and older.
