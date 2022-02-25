The Diamondhead City Council’s attorney on Friday issued a statement saying the council is “monitoring the situation” with Councilman Alan Moran’s recent arrest, but the council “does not have the authority to force a resignation.”
Moran, 34, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with one count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child for allegedly “touching” and buying alcohol for a 17-year-old boy.
DH Council attorney Derek Cusick said in the statement Friday that the council “is aware of the arrest,” but on his advice, “they are not going to be making any further public comments on the matter as there is an ongoing investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office).
“The members of the city council, the administration and I are not privy to any details of the investigation and have no further information to provide to the public,” Cusick said. “My advice to the city is to allow the investigation to continue without comment.”
While the council doesn’t have the authority to make Moran resign, he said, “the city is not turning a blind eye to the serious nature of the allegations and the well-being of the community. We are monitoring the situation and will have more to say at the appropriate time.”
Moran has served as the Ward 2 councilman for Diamondhead since 2017.
He has not yet made a public statement in the matter.
An initial hearing for the case has been scheduled for March 15 in Hancock County Justice Court.
