The Diamondhead City Council on Wednesday voted Ward 4 Councilman Charles “Chuck” Clark as its new mayor pro tempore.
Clark will replace Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran in the position, following Moran’s recent arrest.
Moran, 34, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with one count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
The council said in a public statement last Friday that it has no authority to oust Moran from the council, and would refrain from further comment in the matter while the investigation continues.
However, council attorney Derek Cusick said in the statement, “the city is not turning a blind eye to the serious nature of the allegations and the well-being of the community. We are monitoring the situation and will have more to say at the appropriate time.”
An initial hearing for the case has been scheduled for March 15 in Hancock County Justice Court.
Moran was first elected to the Diamondhead City Council in 2017 and re-elected in 2021.
Clark was elected to the council in 2020 to fill the Ward 4 seat vacated by former Councilman Kodie Koenenn after he was elected to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.
