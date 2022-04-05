April Fool’s Day brought a pleasant surprise for Pass Christian High School senior Ivan Brunty — he was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Burger King Foundation Scholars Program.
“I’m just speechless, really,” Ivan said Friday after the award was announced at the Diamondhead Burger King franchise where he works. “I never expected it to happen, certainly not this amount of money. But it will really help me get to where I want to go to school.”
Ivan plans to attend Manchester MEC in England after he graduates high school next month.
“I’ve been saving and saving and saving,” he said.
The Diamondhead Burger King is owned by Tom Garrett’s GPS Hospitality, the second largest BK franchisee in the world.
Michael Goins, director of operations for GPS Hospitality, presented the check to Ivan and his family on Friday, and said awarding scholarships was one of the best parts of his job.
Carla Davison, regional operations manager for Burger King, said Ivan’s award was the largest in the entire region.
“We’re very proud of him,” Ivan’s mom Kim Brunty said Friday.
She said Ivan had previously saved up enough of his money from working at Burger King to travel to Paris for 10 days.
“He’s always worked so hard and has always wanted to travel,” she said. “We, as his parents, don’t want to step on his dreams.”
