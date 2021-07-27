A nearly week-long manhunt for the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting which critically injured another man in Bayside Park has come to an end.
Cody Joseph Necaise was arrested early Tuesday morning in north Hancock County and booked into the Hancock County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said Necaise was arrested just after 12 a.m Tuesday morning in the Kiln area.
“There has been evidence in the case collected,” Adam said. “He (Necaise) has been charged for possession of some of that evidence.”
Authorities first started searching for Necaise while investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at West Holmes Street in Bayside Park near the corner of Sunflower Street.
Adam said in a press release issued Thursday morning that Necaise was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on a bicycle.
Tommy Smith, 38, was reportedly seriously wounded and airlifted to a New Orleans hospital after aid was rendered at the scene.
Adam said Wednesday night shortly after the shooting that the victim was shot “at least once” in the abdominal area.
Smith is “lucky to be alive,” Adam said Tuesday.
Multiple witnesses at the scene said they heard two gunshots come from the direction of the home where the incident occurred.
When deputies arrived, a perimeter around the home was established while investigators scoured the area for clues.
Emergency officials also staged nearby as they continued to search for the suspect.
At one point after the shooting, officers fired tear gas into a home on West Issaqueena Street, just one street over from the crime scene, searching for the suspect who, at the time, was believed to be hiding in the attic of that home.
Adam said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
As of press time Tuesday, Necaise was being held without bond at the Hancock County Jail. An initial hearing in the case has been scheduled for Aug. 17 in Hancock Justice Court.
