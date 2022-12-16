The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday issued a timeline on the tragic shooting in Bay St. Louis Wednesday morning that claimed the lives of policemen Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.
"At approximately 2:30 a.m., Amy Anderson and her minor child arrived and checked in at the Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi," according to the statement. "Around 3:35 a.m., the front desk manager at the Motel 6 called 911 stating that a guest by the name of Amy Anderson requested 911 be called and that the guest sounded distressed.
At 3:38 a.m., Officer Branden Estorffe arrived, and a minute later Sergeant Steven Robin also arrived on scene at the Motel 6."
According to the release, "Officers spent approximately 40 minutes interacting with Amy Anderson and her (young daughter). Anderson advised the officers that she was in fear for her life and that she was being followed by a white pick-up truck.
"The interactions with Anderson and her minor child occurred both inside and outside of their motel room, during which time the officers took statements, gathered information, and investigated allegations made by Anderson."
Robin and Estorffe made the decision to contact child protective services due to concerns for the safety of the girl, according to the release, and Anderson and the girl began loading their vehicle and advised the officers they were going to leave the Motel 6.
"At approximately 4:19 a.m., Amy Anderson, while seated in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, fired one shot killing Sergeant Robin who was standing at the driver’s side door," the statement said. "Officer Estorffe, who was on the phone with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, immediately returned to Anderson’s vehicle. As Estorffe approached the vehicle, Anderson and Estorffe exchanged rounds, resulting in fatal injuries to both individuals. The minor child did not receive any physical injuries during the incident"
“This is a very tragic situation,” said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is my opinion that Officer Estorffe and Sgt. Robin’s concerns for the safety of the minor child were well-founded and based upon the mental state of Mrs. Anderson, their heroic actions very well may have saved the lives of others.”
This continues to be an open and ongoing investigation. Upon completion of this investigation, additional details will be made public.
