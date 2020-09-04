Last week, crews demolished all structures located at 467 Hwy. 90 in Waveland, the location of the former Travel Inn Express.
Back in June, the Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen declared the property a menace to public health and safety, due to the dilapidated and unsafe conditions of the structures. There was also overgrowth and debris on the property, Waveland Building Official Josh Hayes told the board at the June meeting.
On Aug. 4, the board awarded the demolition to Morrealle Construction for “lowest, best, and most responsive” quote in the amount of $21,500.
Mayor Mike Smith said that now that the building is finally gone, it feels good.
“The process was very lengthy,” he said. “We’re very precautions when it comes to demolishing properties. This is just another one of our efforts to clean up the Highway 90 corridor to make it more attractive.”
