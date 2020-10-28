More than 72 vehicles on Saturday paraded from Waveland’s MLK Park to Bay St. Louis’ MLK Park as part of the Constance Cares for Cancer car parade for cancer awareness.
The cars were decorated with messages of hope and inspiration to honor loved ones who have passed away from cancer and those who are battling the disease now.
The event raised more than $11,500 for local families, Constance Cares for Cancer founder and Waveland native Michael Joseph said.
Twenty-four local families each received a $500 check, he added.
In addition to parade participants, several local organizations participated in Saturday’s event, including Retrofit, the Hancock County NAACP, and the Waveland Helping Hands Community Organization.
Representatives from local law enforcement agencies and fire departments also participated in the parade.
Joseph said that his “mind is still blown” from the large turnout.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” Joseph said. “I’m thankful God has been good to me so I can help those who struggle.”
Joseph founded the non-profit Constance Cares for Cancer after his mother, Constance Joseph of Waveland, passed away in 2012 from colon cancer.
Through the fundraising efforts, Joseph is able to provide financial support for local families battling cancer.
In addition to a parade and a cookout, several guest speakers spoke to the crowd including: Dr. Toy Watts, Pastor Jeffrey Reed, Kim Jordan, Jacqueline Bates, Stevie McAfee, Timothy Garret, and Jason McKay.
Watts said that “humans are the only creatures that require hope.”
“We wither away in the absence of it,” she said. “Hope connects us to the future and prevents us from being stuck in the past’s history or the present challenges. It projects out like a beam of light, illuminating things on the horizon to look forward to. Hope is defined as a feeling of trust and expectation, a desire for certain things to happen. It is listed famously in the scripture as a trinity, a trinity of goodness. We are to embrace it as a way of life. So how does one embrace hope, especially in the spirit of discouragement, depression, illness or loss? The key is trust. We can only overflow with positive expectations as we trust in the God who holds life and all of its mysteries in his hands. He doesn’t give up hope. He is the God of hope. It is a part of his eternal nature. Ask God to show you the hope in your current situation and expect joy and peace to follow naturally.”
Bates is a breast cancer survivor and said she was there to “encourage” and let the people know that she is 26 years cancer free.
Bates said she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and the doctors “gave her a death sentence,” but she said God can heal.
“When I was actually first diagnosed,” she said. “I was very, very afraid. Afraid that I was going to die. Because when you hear the big C, everyone would just tell you, ‘shh don’t talk about it.”’
Bates said she was raised up to “know the Lord.”
“But I did not have that close relationship with him until I had to go through this experience,” she said. “And I asked God, I need you to save my life. I want you guys to know, especially those who have had cancer or are going through it right now, to know that it’s not a death sentence.”
Bates said to those going through cancer, “you have to make that decision to want to live.”
“God will give you the desires of your heart once you pray,” Bates said. “You have to take faith over fear. Because it’s going to come. But you got to know that no weapons formed against you will prosper.”
Joseph said that none of the day’s events would have been possible without his local “boots on the grounds,” members of the community organizations who helped organize the event.
Joseph said it was great to see the smiles on the peoples’ faces and to know that “we were able to help.”
Joseph said he is already planning next year’s parade, which is scheduled for Oct. 23, 2021.
Learn more about Constance Cares for Cancer though Facebook; constancecaresforcancer.org; and constancecares4cancer@gmail.com.
