The forecast for rain and thunder held out for two days of fun and plunder as the Mystic Krewe of the Sea Horse hosted its seventh annual “Pirate Day in the Bay” this past weekend.
“It turned out to be a great weekend,” Ginny Cabell — one of the Mystic Krewe’s organizers — said. “I thought it was a record turn-out and we’re so grateful … for the community, that they come out and support our events.
“We were very pleased with it. The turn-out was fabulous. The people really embraced the pirate spirit — they wore their outfits and just bedazzled the town.”
The festival kicked off on Friday afternoon, with hundreds of people showing up to the krewe’s “Pirate Central” tent at Beach Boulevard and Court Street to line up for the pub crawl and scavenger hunt through local stores, galleries and restaurants.
On Saturday, the krewe hosted the Lil’ Buccaneers kids parade, costume contests for children and adults, a belly dancing exhibition by Pandorium Belly Dance Company, followed by the Pirate Invasion Parade.
The New Orleans-based Top Cats performed on Saturday evening.
“The Top Cats were a huge hit,” Cabell said. “Apparently, that New Orleans influx we’ve had, people with second homes here or just visiting, turned out in droves. I’ve never seen that tent so crowded.”
The krewe capped the evening with a fireworks display over the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor.
For more photos from Pirate Day in the Bay, go to www.seacoastecho.com.
For more information on the Mystic Krewe of the Sea Horse, go to website www.MKOTSH.com.
