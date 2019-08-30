The Communication Workers of America's Union ended its strike on AT&T on Wednesday, CWA Vice President District 3 announced in a press release.

"CWA has notified AT&T management that we ending the unfair labor practice strike and have agreed to return to work," the release states. "The strike is over, effective immediately. Bargaining unit employees at AT&T Southeast, Utility Operations, and AT&T Billing are expected to return to work at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT today, Wednesday, Aug. 28."

The strike began Friday, Aug. 23 at 11 p.m. central time," Local CWA 3519 President Glenn Posey said Tuesday, and involved about 20,000 workers from District 3 CWA.

The southeast region of the CWA encompasses Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee, Posey said.

Several workers on Tuesday stood in protest outside the AT&T field office located on St. Francis Street in Bay St. Louis.

Posey added that the strike was not about money, but "better benefits, a better working life, and providing customers with the best service."

The contract between CWA and AT&T ended in August, Posey said.

"The last time we met at the table was Aug. 20," he said. "They sent someone who didn't have the authority to make a decision, accept what we offered, or counter-propose."

In an emailed statement, AT&T confirmed that striking wireline employees returned to work on Wednesday.

The release states that AT&T has been working with the CWA's bargaining team and has been "committed throughout the process to reaching a fair agreement. Out of respect for the bargaining process we don't have anything else to add at this time."

"District 3 leadership and the bargaining team appreciate the spirit and solidarity shown by your protest against the company's unfair labor practices over the last four days," Honeycutt said in the release. "The company saw how seriously you and your members took the protest and that you would not stop until they bargained with us in good faith. Your actions will never be forgotten by us or your CWA brothers and sisters across the country."