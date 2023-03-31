The Hancock County Community Development Foundation, in partnership with the family of Ellis Cuevas and the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club, will honor the legacy of Ellis C. Cuevas by dedicating a Bay St. Louis Heritage Star in his memory on his birthday, Thursday, April 6th at 4pm. The ceremony will take place in front of 200 North Beach Restaurant, the original location of the Sea Coast Echo, where Cuevas served as the long-time publisher.
Ellis Cuevas was an active member of the Bay St. Louis Rotary and the Hancock Chamber of Commerce. He was known for his dedication to the community and for always wearing his Hawaiian shirts to every Chamber After Hours, often accompanied by his good friends Ames Kergosien and the late Frank Hille. When he retired from the Echo, the Hancock Chamber presented Cuevas with a Lifetime Membership.
Established by Chet LeBlanc, the Bay St. Louis Heritage Star is a tribute to Cuevas' contributions to the community and to the field of journalism. It is a symbol of his impact on the city and its people, and a reminder of the values that he upheld throughout his life. Cuevas’ star will be the 8th installed and dedicated by the Hancock County Community Development Foundation.
Following the dedication ceremony, a reception will be held on the second floor of North Beach. Attendees are encouraged to wear their own Hawaiian shirts in honor of Ellis Cuevas.
The dedication of the Bay St. Louis Heritage Star is made possible through the support of generous donors, including the Family of Ellis Cuevas and the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club. The Hancock County Community Development Foundation is grateful for their contributions and for the opportunity to honor the memory of a beloved member of the community.
For more information about the dedication ceremony or the Bay St. Louis Heritage Star program, please contact the Hancock County Community Development Foundation at (228) 467-9048 or visit their website at http://hancockchamber.org/foundation.
