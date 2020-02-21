CSX will begin a railroad tie replacement project next week that will impact approximately 50 miles of tracks between Pass Christian and New Orleans, including several crossings in Hancock and Harrison counties.

“The project is scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 24, and will take approx. three weeks to complete,” according to Ray Porter, project coordinator for Benchmark Consulting, a CSX Transportation representative. “There will be two tie teams that will be working on this project. One team will start in Pass Christian, Ms. in Harrison County just before St. Paul Ave. The other team will start in Bay St. Louis, Ms. in Hancock County, just before Nicholson Ave. Each crossing will be closed for approx. two to three days.

“There are sections of double tracks where both sets of tracks will be worked, and any crossings on those double sets of tracks will have to stay closed longer or will be closed twice. There are a few crossings that will be worked behind the production teams or later after the project.”

The crossings that will be affected in Hancock County include:

• Beach Front Blvd. (Work later)

• S. Second St. (Work later)

• S. Toulme St.

• Bookter St.

• Sycamore St. (Work later)

• Washington St. (Work later)

• Citizen St.

• Ballentine St.

• St. Charles St.

• Webb Ave.

• Nicholson Ave.

• Coleman Ave.

• Waveland Ave.

• Clermont Harbor Rd.

• Lakeshore Rd.

• Ansley Rd. (Work later)

The crossings that will be affected in Harrison County include:

• St. Paul Ave.

• Market Ave.

• Clark Ave. (Work later)

• Hiern Ave.

• Church Ave.

• Henderson Ave. (Work later)

• Clarence Ave.

• Magnolia Ave.

• Cedar Ave.

• Third Ave.