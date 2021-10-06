The 25th annual Cruisin’ the Coast is under way, and thousands of visitors from all over the country will be cruising their classic cars into Hancock County from now through Saturday evening.
“It’s the 25th anniversary, which is very exciting,” Hancock Tourism Director Myrna Green said last week. “I was involved in the very first one, and it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years.
“We’re expecting a big one. People are ready to get out and do things that they can do outside. We’re looking for a big, big turn-out, and we’re excited about the benefits it will bring to the county and to Old Town Bay St. Louis.”
Green said that 8,043 Cruisers had pre-registered for this year’s event by August -- up more than 700 from the 2019 pre-pandemic Cruisin’ the Coast.
“The record for pre-registration was 8,620, so that’s not too far off the record year,” Green said, “and three of the last four years, Cruisin’ the Coast has been named the Number One Car Show in the United States.
“We’ve got 1,295 people registered that are first-time Cruisers, which is wonderful, and the pre-registration consists of 45 states and Canada.”
Green said that hundreds more are expected to register on-site, and roughly one-third of the Cruisin’ visitors each year are not even registered -- they’re just here to see the cars.
Party Time
Cruisin’ the Coast -- billed by its organizers as “America’s Largest Block Party” -- officially began Oct. 4 in Gulfport.
Car enthusiasts from 45 states plus Puerto Rico, Canada and Sweden drive to the Mississippi Gulf Coast once a year to showcase their rides and to cruise our beautiful 30-mile stretch of beachside highway with designated stops in Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian and Ocean Springs.
Blessing of the Classics
The first Hancock County venue for this year’s event opens today, Wednesday, Oct. 6 -- with the ninth annual Blessing of the Classics in Diamondhead.
Mark Duffy, founder and chairman of the event for the city, said registered vehicles are invited to the staging area on the south side of Diamondhead beginning at noon.
At 3 p.m., they will drive their rides around a scenic route on Diamondhead Drive East and Lanai Drive where they will have their classic cars blessed by priests and pastors from different denominations
Each participating car owner will receive a Blessing of the Classics registration and insurance card holder with the Blessing of the Classics logo (while supplies last) and a commemorative certificate.
Mopar Day in the Bay
For the second year in a row, Mopar enthusiasts from around the country will celebrate “Mopar Day in Da Bay” at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot grounds on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission is “a smile and a hello,” and there will be free food, give-aways and live music provided by Assumed Risk from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove from 4-7 p.m.
Cruisin’ Old Town
Old Town Bay St. Louis will host cruisers from 9-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Over in Pass Christian, the downtown area will also host cruisers from 9-5 p.m.Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Courtney Hansen will appear in downtown Pass Christian from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday; and in Bay St. Louis from 2-4 p.m.
Other local entertainment is as follows:
Wednesday, October 6
• 2021 Registration package pick up, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all registrations
• Biloxi Block Party, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.
• Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum, 9 .am. to 5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
• The Vicari Auto Auction Memorabilia Extravaganza, Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum 9 a.m to 5 a.m.
• Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Mississippi Power Electric Car Guest Drive, Edgewater Mall Biloxi 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
• Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m
• Cristy Lee appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m. to noon
• Courtney Hansen appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m. to noon
• Official Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Louis Prima, Jr. & The Witnesses, Beau Rivage Theatre, $10 admission; Doors open at 6 p.m.; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 50’s music. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses
• Cristy Lee appearance: Beau Rivage
• Courtney Hansen appearance: Beau Rivage
Casino Entertainment
• Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Diane Diaz, EIGHT75 Beau Rivage, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Thursday, October 7
• Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
• 2022 Registration opens, noon to 5 p.m., Cruise Central Gulfport
• Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Vicari Auctions’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Car Corral open and vehicle check in, east of Treasure Bay 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Burn’em Up in the Pass; 2nd street Pass Christian, 5 p.m. until dusk. Live entertainment. To register please send your name and phone number to burnemupinthepass@gmail.com. You will then be sent form to fill out and have ready when you enter parking area. Deadline is Friday, October 1.
• Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m. to noon; Bay St. Louis 2 to 4 p.m.; Double Tree Biloxi Cruise In 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Christy Lee appearances: Ocean Springs, 10 a.m. to noon; Edgewater Mall 2 to 4 p.m.; Double Tree Biloxi Cruise In 7 to 8 p.m.
• Dennis Gage appearances: Edgewater Mall 10 a.m. to Noon; Double Tree Biloxi Cruise In 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Eddie Mac
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Garry Wesley
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Journey Tribute
Pass Christian
• 11 a.m. to noon – Chrales Grant
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Jezebel
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Gulfport Cruise Central
• 11 a.m. to noon – Brandie
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – The Top Tops
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Figure 8
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Barlow Brothers
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance &
The Valiants
D’Iberville
• 11 a.m. to noon –
N Rhythm
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Cool Rayz
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Chee Weez
Ocean Springs
Downtown
• 11 a.m. to noon – Tanya
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Martini Shakerz
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Troy Laz
Pascagoula
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Sax Man
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Tommy Morse
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Unfazed Band
Casino Entertainment
• Group Therapy, Silver Slipper Casino under the Hotel 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• The Beach Boys, Beau Rivage 8 p.m.
• Diane Diaz, EIGHT75, Beau Rivage 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Fantastic Friday,
October 8
• Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberivlle, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
• 2021 and 2022 Registration continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.
• Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring The Tip Tops 5:45 to 7 p.m. and departure 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• ‘Pass In The Night’ 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Pass Christian
• Dennis Gage appearance: Bay St. Louis 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Courtney Hansen
appearance: Ocean Springs 10 a.m. to noon
Fantastic Friday – All closing acts at all seven block parties will be in celebration mode!
Cruisin’ Venue
Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Martini Shakerz
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
• 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Groove
Pass Christian
• 11 a.m. to Noon –
Barlow Brothers
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
• 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – LeRoux
Gulfport Cruise Central
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Sax Man
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Tommy Morse
• 3:30 to 5 p.m. –
Molly Ringwalds
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot
• 11 a.m. to noon – Tanya
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Unfazed Band
• 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Purple Madness
(Prince Show)
D’Iberville
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Eddie Mac
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Troy Laz
• 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Wet Willie
Ocean Springs Downtown
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Garry Wesley
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Jezebel
• 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Na Na Sha
• 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. – The Tip Tops
• 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Chick’s Picks
• 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Departure
Pascagoula
• 11 a.m. to noon – Brandi
• 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Modern Eldorado
• 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Chee Weez
Casino Entertainment
• Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• The Beach Boys,
Beau Rivage 8 p.m.
• Diane Diaz, EIGHT75, Beau Rivage 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
• Hank Berumen,
Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s 10p.m. to 2a.m.
Super Saturday, October 9
• Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberivlle, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
• 2021 Registration 9 a.m. to noon
• 2022 Registration continues 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
• Country Cruisn’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• The Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.
• Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Dennis Gage
appearance: Ocean Springs 10 a.m. to noon
• The Mississippi
Aviation Heritage
Museum salute’s Cruisin’ The Coast’s 25th Anniversary with a Fly-By at 2 p.m. Aircraft will fly just offshore along Hwy 90, beginning in Ocean Springs and continuing to Bay St. Louis.
SUPER SATURDAY –
‘The Legends of Motown’ show band will help us celebrate our 25th Anniversary at Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis. The 14 member cast of singers and musicians perform live, look alike/sound alike tributes to the best groups of the Motown era. This free event will also include fireworks and anniversary cake. Hollywood Casino, 7 p.m.
Cruisin’ Venue
Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
• 11 a.m. to noon – Tanya
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Tommy Morse
• 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Troy Laz
Pass Christian
• 11 a.m. to Noon –
N Rhythm
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Garry Wesley
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – The Top Tops
Gulfport Cruise Central
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Eddie Mac
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Cool Rayz
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Journey Tribute
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Sax Man
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Jezebel
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
D’Iberville
• 11 a.m. to noon – Brandie
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Barlow Brothers
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Unfazed Band
Ocean Springs
Downtown
• 11 a.m. to noon –
Figure 8
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
Pascagoula
• 11 a.m. to noon – Charles Grant
• 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. –
Martini Shakerz
• 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Casino Entertainment
• Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Brandon Bennett, IP Casino Resort Spa
8 p.m.
• Diane Diaz, EIGHT75, Beau Rivage 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
• Hank Berumen,
Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Sunday,
October 10
All events at Cruise Central
• 2022 Registration open 8 a.m. to noon
• Non-denominational prayer service 8 a.m.
• Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
• Cruisin’ The Coast
Finale Ceremonies 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
• Announcements of the winners of the Cash Drawings (50 drawings of $500 each) totaling $25,000
• Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2022 Raffle Vehicle
• Live entertainment by the Unfazed Band 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
• Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks and Seafood Brunch, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Entry into
Cruisin’ Venues
• Only Registered Cruisers may drive into and park in the different venues. In your registration packet is your Window ID Card; this is your entry into the site (not the decal.) As soon as you get your Window ID Card, place the card in the windshield, on the dash or on the sun visor for the rest of your visit so you can enter the venues as many times as you wish.
• Spectators are welcome to come to our venues to see the beautiful cars, enjoy the bands, etc. You will have to park off the site and walk in to take part. There is no admittance fee for the venues, there is a fee for the Swap Meet.
Site Hours of Operation
Registration Tent –
2021 Registration
• Wednesday thru Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday – 9 a.m. to Noon
Registration Tent – 2022 Registration
• Thursday – Noon to
5 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday – 8 a.m. to Noon
• All other sites open Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Venues:
Ocean Springs, D’Iberville, Edgewater Mall, Pass Christian, Bay St. Louis, Pascagoula
• Thursday thru
Saturday – 9 a.m. to
5 p.m.
• The run is approximately 45 miles long on Hwy 90.
All events and times subject to change. Check CruisinTheCoast.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.