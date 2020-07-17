Cruisin’ The Coast has made the #1 spot in USA TODAY’S Best Car Show competition!
The event was nominated by a panel of experts that partnered with 10Best editors. Cruisin’ The Coast earned the top spot through a popular vote.
"It sure is great to be recognized as the best car show in the land and to return to the top spot. It is quite an honor and very humbling for us and our volunteers to know that so many people from around the country think so highly of our event and Coastal Mississippi," said Woody Bailey, Executive Director of Cruisin’ The Coast. Cruisin' The Coast finished the competition last year in the runner-up spot but won the crown in 2018. "We were extremely excited to just be nominated again this year alongside other world-class car shows. We look forward to welcoming many more people from near and far to Cruisin’ The Coast for years to come.”
To prepare for the 2020 event, organizers are implementing necessary measures to keep participants healthy, including social distancing and additional sanitation. These efforts align with the Coastal Mississippi Promise of health and safety, centered around keeping visitors and residents safe.
“We are thrilled to see Cruisin’ The Coast receive such a great accolade. As one of our signature events held across the three coastal counties, it is a perfect example of how our region can work together to produce a phenomenal week of festivities throughout Coastal Mississippi. With over 36 million visitors to its website every month, USA Today has provided us with an excellent opportunity to showcase what we have to offer, which will in turn benefit the entire region as a destination,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi.
According to USA Today, “Cruisin' The Coast is considered ‘America’s largest block party’. Imagine more than 7,000 vehicles – hot rods, classics, antique vehicles – in a massive car show along the beachside highway on the Mississippi Coast. Car lovers love this annual event, which has taken over the Mississippi Gulf Coast every year since its inception in 1996. Cruise between the different venues, each a festival in and of itself, and catch live music, food, merchandise, a car auction, swap meet, parade and plenty of car talk”.
To see the complete list of winners, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-car-show/. To learn more about the Coastal Mississippi Health Promise, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.org/partners/destination-promise/.
Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi.
Visit coastalmississippi.com to learn more.
