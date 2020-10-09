Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the weather, Cruisin’ the Coast visitors to Old Town Bay St. Louis still seem to be having a great time.
It might have been overcast and a little windy on Friday morning, but the Cruisin’ celebration was rolling right along in Old Town Bay St. Louis, and the Cruisin’ venue entertainment for Friday was unchanged.
“We just love it here,” Eric Keller, president of the Big Easy Mopar Association, said Thursday during the Mopar Day in Da Bay event at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot. “We originally had (Mopar Day) in Long Beach, but we just had to move over here for the bigger and better venue. We hope we can come celebrate here for many ears to come.”
“This is fantastic,” Alice Moseley Museum Director Lonnie Falgout said Thursday. “I got here at 5:30 this morning and the cars were already lined up waiting on me.”
More than 190 classic cars had registered for Mopar Day in Da Bay by 10:30 a.m., Falgout said.
Deuce Coupe was scheduled to take the stage at Beach Boulevard and Court Street from 11 a.m. to noon; Razzoo was scheduled to perform from 1-2 p.m.; and Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster was scheduled to rock out from 3-4:30 p.m.
Television host Courtney Hansen was scheduled to be in Old Town from 2-4 p.m. on Friday.
The event will continue on Saturday, with live music by Charles Grant from 11 a.m.-noon; Magic from 1-2 p.m.; and Unfazed Band from 3-4:30 p.m.
