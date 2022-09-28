The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast is scheduled to begin this Sunday, Oct. 2, but it’s just the first major event in a month full of celebrations in Hancock County this October.
“Cruisin’ is coming up and Mopar Day in the Bay, and then there’s a new festival kicking off in Waveland on Oct. 15, the Coleman Avenue Fall Fest,” Hancock Tourism Bureau Executive Director Myrna Green said Monday. “There’s also the Witches Walk and the Boo Parade. We’re going to be busy, busy, busy the rest of the year.”
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the city of Diamondhead will host its 10th annual Blessing of the Classics and Cruise-In Block Party. Registered vehicles are invited to the staging area at Diamondhead City Hall from 1-4 p.m., and then join the parade through the city to the Blessing Circle from 4-7 p.m., where each classic car will be blessed, then return to city hall for the block party.
At 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the city of Bay St. Louis will host the official re-opening of the historic Depot Grounds with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by live music by Sons of Uh Beach from 4-7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the third annual Mopar Day in Da Bay is scheduled to run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. back at the Depot grounds, hosted by the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, Champion Dodge and Big Easy Mopar Association.
The event includes jambalaya/pastalaya around noon, plus live music by Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Assumed Risk from 2:15-4:15 p.m.
There will be Cruisin’ Venue entertainment in Old Town Bay St. Louis from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with thousands of classic cars making the rounds all day.
On Thursday, Oct. 6, the BSL Trio will perform at the Silver Slipper Casino Beach Bar from 6-9 p.m.; and Nick Perkins will conduct his Elvis Tribute at the Slipper’s Stage Bar beginning at 9 p.m. The Elvis Tribute will continue on Friday, beginning at 8 p.m.; and again on Saturday at 9 p.m.
The Coleman Avenue Fall Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, with live music, arts & crafts vendors and food. For more, contact Kristen Tusa at kristentusa@gmail.com or 228-209-7399.
The third annual Boo in the Bay Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m. You can register your golf cart, classic car, trailer, float, dance team or band at Quality Custom Carts LLC on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis or online at www.boointhebay.com.
This year’s event will include an expanded parade route:
1. Line up at the Depot (1928 Depot Way)
2. Exit Bookter Street to Union Street
3. Turn left onto Second Street
4. Turn Right onto Court Street
5. Turn Left onto South Beach Blvd.
6. Turn Left onto Ulman Avenue
7. Turn Left onto Second Street
8. Turn Right onto Main Street
9. Parade ends at the intersection of Main Street and Necaise Avenue
The annual Witches Walk Bay St. Louis is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.
Each year, scores of people fill Old Town Bay St. Louis in their best witch garb or other spooky costumes, enjoying food, live music, the Witches Walk at 11:30 a.m. and the Best Costume Contest.
This year’s Witches Walk will be capped off by The Arts, Hancock County’s second annual “A Night on the Beach,” from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 29. The gala is scheduled to be held at the home of Mamie HIllery. Tickets are $125 per person and includes food and beverages. Costumes encouraged, but not mandatory. For tickets, go to www.hancockarts.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.