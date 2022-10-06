Mopar Day in Da Bay” at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot grounds was scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is “a smile and a hello,” and there will be free jambalaya and pastalaya, give-aways and live music provided by Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Assumed Risk from 2:15-4:15 p.m.