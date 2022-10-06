Cruisin’ the Coast was running full speed ahead in Hancock County Wednesday and Thursday, with hundreds of classic car enthusiasts taking part in the 10th annual Blessing of the Classics in Diamondhead on Wednesday, and a full contingent of Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth fans at Mopar Day in Da Bay on Thursday.
Mopar Day in Da Bay” at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot grounds was scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Admission is “a smile and a hello,” and there will be free jambalaya and pastalaya, give-aways and live music provided by Joni Compretta & Baytown Groove from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Assumed Risk from 2:15-4:15 p.m.
Cruisin’ Old Town
Old Town Bay St. Louis will host cruisers from 9-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Over in Pass Christian, the downtown area will also host cruisers from 9-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Courtney Hansen will appear in downtown Pass Christian from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday; and in Bay St. Louis from 2-4 p.m.
Other local entertainment is as follows:
Scheduled Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment on Thursday in Bay St. Louis includes:
• 11 a.m.-Noon – Figure Eight
• 1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
• 3-4:30 p.m. – Unfazed Band
Friday:
11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
1-2:30 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
3:30-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Saturday:
11 a.m.-Noon – Doo Wop
1-2 p.m. – Starz
3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Also on Thursday, the BSL Trio will perform at the Silver Slipper Casino Beach Bar from 6-9 p.m.; and Nick Perkins will conduct his Elvis Tribute at the Slipper’s Stage Bar beginning at 9 p.m. The Elvis Tribute will continue on Friday, beginning at 8 p.m.; and again on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Nick Perkins, a multi-award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist from Tickfaw,La., has been paying tribute to Elvis since the age of 16. His love for Elvis and his music are showcased on the stage in a manner respectful to the man that he believes is the greatest entertainer of all time.
Nick has won the Tupelo Elvis Festival and placed in the Top 5 in the world in Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest.
The Slipper will also host its Rumble on the Gulf Beach Rally on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5-9 p.m.
