Last week, demolition began on the former Sea Coast Echo building, located at 124 Court Street, Bay St. Louis.
The building sold last year and a new four-story condominium will be constructed.
The developer — 124 Court Development, LLC — has numerous developments in Florida and other states. Past projects include custom home developments, condo buildings, retail centers, apartments, and more. Principals of the corporation are Steve Drown and Jared Riecke.
The condo project, known as 124 Court, will feature a total of 24 residential units and three commercial locations. The commercial units will be on the ground floor along with a few residential units. The top three floors will have the other 22 residential units, including six on the top floor.
The proposed development will have restaurants on the ground floor. The top of the unit will be a rooftop deck with views of the water. Also in the plans will be a fitness center and a library for residents. The developers expect some of the units will have full-time residents while others could serve as second homes for others.
Condos will have studio one-,two-and three-bedroom options ranging in size from 547 sq. ft. to 1,452 sq. ft. The building will be 50-feet tall and will feature gated parking.
After demolition is complete, construction is expected to take 16-18 months.
Last year, the Echo moved its office to 835 Hwy. 90 Ste. 8, in Bay St. Louis. The rental space is in Hancock Square in the same building which is on the north side of Highway 90 and is fronted at 835 Hwy. 90 by the State Farm Insurance Mike Meyers Agency location.
