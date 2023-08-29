In Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff election, Tiffany Cowman won the nomination for the position of Hancock County Chancery Clerk, Donald Wayne Graham won for the District 1 Board of Supervisors nomination; and incumbent District 2 Supervisor Greg Shaw won his race.
“I am thankful for being the Republican nominee for the chancery clerk position,” Cowman said Tuesday after the votes were tallied. “This has been a long eight-month journey and I am so thankful to the voters of Hancock County, to my team and to my family.
“We still have a vote in November to make this an official election.”
Cowman finished the race Tuesday with a total of 4,035 votes to opponent Kodie Koenenn’s 3,452.
Cowman is a long-time educator; Koenenn currently serves as the District 3 Supervisor.
Cowman will now face Democrat Henry Ward in the Nov. 7 General Election.
In the District 1 Supervisor’s race, Graham won with 677 votes to opponent Packer Ladner’s 545.
“I want to thank the people of District 1 for their support,” Graham said. “I believe our turn-out was really good in District 1 — similar to the primary, minus just a few. People really came out to vote.”
Graham will now square off against Democratic candidate Cody W. Shiyou in November.
Shaw won the District 2 Supervisor’s race with 787 votes to opponent Byron Ladner’s 665. There is no Democratic candidate for the November race, so Shaw essentially won reelection on Tuesday.
Hancock Circuit Clerk Kendra Ladner Necaise said there are 23 affidavit ballots and four voter ID ballots left, not enough to change the outcome of either of the races.
The election results must be certified within five business days, Necaise said.
