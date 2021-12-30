The number of new COVID-19 infections is rising again in Mississippi, and the state Department of Health is reminding people that “Both the Delta and Omicron variants are active in the state right now, and indoor gatherings this weekend carry a high risk of rapidly spreading COVID-19. Please plan your activities with the health of family and friends in mind as we go into the new year!”
On Thursday, the MSDH reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including 65 new cases in Hancock County — with 11 new deaths statewide. The deaths occurred between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases is now 543,737, with 10,450 deaths,” according to MSDH’s statement Thursday.
As of Thursday, Hancock County had a total of 8,103 COVID-19 cases reported since the virus began, with 132 deaths.
VACCINATIONS
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free, safe and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. You can be vaccinated at any of our free sites, or at hundreds of providers statewide. Find vaccination information and locate one near you at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination
If you are homebound, get help with COVID-19 vaccination by emailing COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov, or call 877-978-6453.
Third vaccine doses and booster doses are now available through county health departments for those who qualify. More information at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters
To host a local vaccination event at your business or organization, send a request to VaccineEvent@msdh.ms.gov
To get help with a vaccination appointment, or any COVID-19 related questions, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
TREATMENT
Monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for those with COVID-19 is available through providers statewide. See https://msdh.ms.gov/getmab
