The simple assault case against Diamondhead Mayor Thomas E. "Tommy" Schafer is scheduled to go to Hancock County Justice Court on Nov. 19.

A justice court worker said Tuesday that summonses would be issued to the parties in the case, but no warrants.

Diamondhead Property Owners Association President Robert Clark Marthouse II filed a complaint against Schafer in Diamondhead Municipal Court on Sept. 9.

Marthouse alleged in the complaint that Schafer "did purposely, knowingly and unlawfully cause bodily injury" to Marthouse by pushing him, "knocking him down causing him to fall over chairs, landing on the ground back first."

The alleged incident took place on Sept. 4 when Marthouse, Schafer and other members of the Community Collaborative Committee met to discuss the city and POA amenities.

"The event in question occurred during an official city/POA meeting known as the Community Collaborative," according to a statement released by the POA. "This turn of events saddens us. This incident occurs at the most critical time in our community where we all need to pull together."

Schafer's attorney Tim Holleman said publicly that there was "no substance" to the charge and he looked forward to getting people in court and "putting (them) under oath and letting them testify."

The Diamondhead City Council last week voted to appoint Councilwoman Nancy Depreo to replace Schafer on the Community Collaborative Committee.