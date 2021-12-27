By Cassandra Favre
Staff Writer
Last week, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted to terminate the contract with Black Diamond Construction for beach maintenance services, effective Jan. 1.
The motion also includes a seven day written notice to the company pursuant to Article 15, Section 15.03A of the Standard General Conditions of the construction with Black Diamond.
The county will assume maintenance over Hancock County’s beaches.
The board first discussed in-house beach maintenance during the summer.
After the initial equipment purchase, County Administrator Eddie Favre said at the July 6 meeting that the county would be looking at spending about $475,000 annually on in-house beach maintenance, which would include six county employees. He also estimated that the county could see an annual savings of $100,000 as the county currently spends about $400,000 a year with a contractor, plus a “couple of hundred thousand for the county’s three employees.”
The county is also accepting bids until 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 for renourishment and repairs of Hancock County beach and walking path repair.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.
