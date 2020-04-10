The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Thursday did not renew the “hazard” pay for essential employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the March 26 meeting, the board approved the additional compensation for the sheriff’s office employees and all county employees who are still required to work effective March 24 through the March 28 pay period and the March 29 through April 11 pay period. Hourly employees received time-and-a-half pay per hour and salaried employees received time-and-a-half for overtime with a cap of 120 hours per pay period.

Hancock County Administrator Eddie Favre said it was his recommendation that the county, at this time, not renew the program any further beyond April 11.

“We have numbers of the costs and it appears that the first five days of it was somewhere around the $60,000 mark and an estimate for the full 14-day period is in the $160,000, $175,000 range, so that puts it in the $225,000, $230,000, quarter million dollar ballpark, which is pretty much everything we saved on our health insurance renewal,” Favre said. “So we utilized every bit of that savings to pay for this and we don’t have anymore left to cover it. Hopefully all of the employees can appreciate what was done, but at this time it’s my recommendation that we not renew the program.”

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said that he knows the employees appreciated it.

“They understood going in what the deal was and if it didn’t work out, it didn’t work out,” he said. “We appreciate what y’all are doing.”

Supervisor Scotty Adam said he was glad the county was able to do something its employees.”

Supervisor Kodie Koennen said that “any financial support during this time we can show our employees how much we value their service and especially during something where there’s so much uncertainty.”

The motion passed unanimously and regular pay will begin the next period on April 12.

In other action:

The board also decided to reopen the Hancock County Multi-Purpose Arena to only Hancock County’s residents. Residents are asked to follow the CDC and MSDH’s social distance guidelines, which include not gathering in groups of 10 or more and maintaining six feet of distancing. County employees will be monitoring the situation and if the guidelines are not followed, the board will close the arena.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 20 at 9 a.m.