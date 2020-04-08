The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday decided to reopen the McLeod Park boat launch to recreational fisherman.

Since the county closed the Jourdan River Shores boat launch, Supervisor Bo Ladner said, he has received several calls from fishermen.

Board members agreed that they do not have a problem providing a boat launch, but were concerned about social distancing guidelines, as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The board agreed to reopen the McLeod Park Boat Launch to recreational fishermen this Wednesday.

According to a release from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, “recreational boating and fishing do meet the definitions” of Gov. Tate Reeves Executive Order No. 1466. The Shelter-In-Place order is in effect until Monday, April 20 at 8 a.m.

According to the MDMR release, “commercial fishing is defined as an essential business and may continue to operate. However, every effort should be made to comply with the CDC and MSDH guidance of maintaining six feet of distancing and no gatherings of 10 or more people.”

The McLeod Park Boat Launch will reopen on Wednesday, April 8 and will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Board president Scotty Adam said. There is no entrance fee at this time, he added.

However, the board asks that fishermen follow the guidelines on social distancing.

County employees will be periodically monitoring the situation and if the people do not follow guidelines, the board will close the boat launch, Adam said.

The board also extended the closures of public community centers, sports complex, county-owned fields and parks, public bathrooms, piers, arena, and other open areas until at least May 4.