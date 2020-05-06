The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday reopened the county’s fishing piers to the public.
The board asks that people follow social distancing guidelines as laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The county’s pavilions and restrooms facilities remain closed at this time.
The board recessed Monday’s meeting until Monday, May 11 at 5 p.m.
