The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is discussing the possibility of in-house beach maintenance.
The county currently has a contract with Black Diamond Construction.
At the June 7 board meeting, county engineer Geoff Clemons said that beach maintenance bids were taken on May 3.
The low bidder was Black Diamond Construction with a total base bid of $414,350 with pre-storm options totaling $22,570, Clemons said.
The other bidder was DNA Underground, LLC with a total base bid of $421,750 with pre-storm options totaling $156,780.
Clemons said that the biggest difference was the deep sand screening bid. Black Diamond’s totaled $50 an acre versus DNA Underground’s $500 an acre.
District 1 Supervisor Theresa Ryan asked for Clemons’ input on the county’s current contractor’s performance with beach maintenance.
“We have to be totally frank,” he said. “Over the last couple of years, it’s been up and down. There’s been times where it’s really good and there’s been times where it got lax and we’ve had multiple meetings with them to correct things that we saw weren’t’ happening or that weren’t being done adequately or with the proper frequency of certain work items. And then things would get really good for a while. It’s been a little bit of a cycle of good and bad.”
Most recently, the topic of discussion was an out-of-season storm event with four-and-half-feet of tide, Clemons said, which caused post-hurricane type conditions on the beach.
“So, that was going into a holiday weekend,” Clemons said. “He honestly made a really good effort once he got out there, but he was delayed probably four or five days after that event had stopped and he was able to get out there. Once he got there, he hit it really hard and got a lot done. Going into the holiday weekend, there were still a lot of piles of debris on the beach, but he had gotten the beach pretty clean and he had gotten all the outfalls opened up and all the sand out of them.”
Clemons said that there had been some months the county withheld pay items from the contractor because the items had not been completed that month.
“Overall, for the duration of the project, at times it’s been really, really good,” Clemons said. “But, at times it’s also been problematic.”
Clemons said that Black Diamond submits a daily log.
“Even when you look at his log, there’s days where he’s not, he doesn’t have all the boxes checked,” he said. “And sometimes that’s rain events or weather events that he can’t do certain things and we understand that. There’s other times where it’s not weather impacted and that’s when he starts getting behind on things and has to play catch up. Now, I will say this, they’ve always been very responsive to specific requests when we have a specific issue, they’ll jump on it.”
District 4 Supervisor Scotty Adam said that to try and get the contractor to be more proactive rather than reactive is the “whole deal.”
“I feel like we’re not his first priority anymore,” Ryan said. “I ride that beach every single day. I don’t see a day where there couldn’t be some maintenance done on the beach.”
Adam said that maintenance is supposed to be done daily.
“And when I see garbage cans overflowing, it’s not maintenance,” Ryan said.
Clemons said that the biggest item he’s had issues with is the sequencing of the contractor’s work.
“A lot of times it’s being treated more like a construction project where you perform one task and then move onto the next task after,” Clemons said. “The beach contract, a lot of it can’t be like that. It’s got to be parallel actions. When his sweepers running the bike path, that doesn’t mean you wait until you’re finished with that and move onto the garbage cans or move onto the screening. That all has to happen all at once. So, during the day, you should have multiple activities going on all at once.”
Clemons added that it is a contract requirement that the beach be screened every two weeks. The sweeping also needs to happen every morning to clear the bike path.
Ryan asked if the county needed to be more specific regarding its expectations. To which Clemons replied, “it’s pretty specific in the contract.”
“Now the sequencing part of it and being able to identify all the items that should be happening, by to me, should be done by 2 o’clock in the afternoon,” Clemons said. “Beach times kind of peak out about noon until late afternoon. But, we could maybe give a little more specifics on like these activities should all be occurring at once from this time to this time. We’ve never gotten that specific with it. We just had the requirements that they have to be done every day, every two days, or every week.”
Clemons said the contract also requires there be three workers every day.
Ryan said that there has not been three every day.
“He needs to come argue that because he said there has been,” Clemons said. “We have his logs that show most days he does have three. Are they working all day? I have no idea. They may be coming in the morning to empty trash or do whatever and then they’re gone.”
For 14 times per year, the county requires the contractor to do a 200 percent increase in manpower, Clemons said.
This would occur on holiday weekends such as on Memorial Day, July 4th, etc., he added.
“What I find disturbing is that he’s had this contract for a few years now and his performance up until the past couple of years, the beach was pristine,” Ryan said. “So, something has changed.”
Clemons agreed.
“In his defense on weather events,” he said. “Two weeks ago (end of May) was really ugly. We had marsh grass all over and we actually lost a fair amount of shoreline in that storm, it looked like to me. And we had a lot of floating debris that came up, boards and boards with nails in them. But again, he should have jumped on it quicker. Once he got to it, he busted his tail trying to get it for the weekend.”
Ryan said she thinks that “they have the potential to do an excellent job, that’s what’s disappointing.”
Ryan’s district includes the majority of the beach and she said she’s received a lot of complaints about the beach.
Clemons said he would like to have Black Diamond come before the board to discuss the matter.
Ryan said she would like to do that, considering Black Diamond is the lowest bidder and give them the opportunity to explain what’s been going on.
Clemons said that Black Diamond is already operating on a month-to-month basis right now.
The board approved a motion to authorize a prorated contract with Black Diamond Construction through July 6.
Ryan said that county road manager Vic Johnson had been working on a quote to see how much it would cost the county to perform beach maintenance in house.
There is a buy back program with the equipment, Johnson said.
So, after three years, before the equipment could get too damaged from the salt water, there would be an agreement to buy it back at about half the pice, Johnson said.
“So if the equipment cost us $100,000, they would buy it back at $50,000 after three years,” he said.
“Knowing those numbers, we come up with a yearly average, after that initial start-up cost, of about $133,000 in equipment and $300,000 in labor, not counting fuel, we’re looking at about $433,000 to do it in house,” Johnson said.
Ryan and Adam both agreed that the county wouldn’t be looking at much more of a cost.
“You’re looking at an investment in equipment,” Ryan said. “And then after that, it’s about the same cost as contracting this out. I can tell you what, if Vic’s crew does it, it’s going to be pristine.”
Johnson said there would be about six employees for beach maintenance.
“That’s something we really need to consider,” Adam said.
The county would also have the ability to start beach cleanup immediately after a storm, Adam said.
Clemons agreed that an in-house maintenance team will be able to respond a “lot faster.”
At the June 21 meeting, county administrator Eddie Favre updated the board on Johnson’s findings.
“Without having to change what’s already in the work as far as our paving program, which we have money in the budget already, plus we’re anticipating spending about a $1 million out of the road and bridge fund for paving,” he said. “Which gives us about $2 million in paving that we will be doing. We would anticipate that $889,000, since there’s not sufficient money in the beach/seawall fund, be taken out of our general fund reserve.”
Favre said that the county currently spends about $400,000 a. Year with a contractor, plus a “couple of hundred thousand for the county’s three employees.
“So we’re spending about $600,000 a year right now,” he said. That’s just about what we take in in a year’s time on the seawall tax money. So it’s almost a break-even. What we’re proposing here is a total cost of $475,000 a year and that includes six people. We already have three so we’re only talking about adding three more. If you look at the proposal, it’s an allocation of equipment replacement. So once we make the initial purchase, each year is budgeted, if you will, to have that money available when the equipment needs to be replaced.”
Once the initial expenditure is made for the equipment, then it’s automatically built in, Favre added. He also estimates that the county could see an annual savings of $100,000.
Adam said that county-run beach maintenance would also allow the county to begin beach cleanup immediately after a storm without worrying about advertising for bids.
“This eliminates a lot of issues,” he added.
Favre said that the worst-case scenario if it’s a bad storm, it gives the county the ability to get out and start the work, at least until the board can do some sort of a bid process even when there is a situation where help is needed.
“Is it possible to make that decision today?” Ryan asked. “Because it will take many months to ramp this up.”
Johnson said he doesn’t know how long it would take to obtain the equipment. He said that it would take about a couple of months to get it ramped up.
County attorney Gary Yarborough said that the county would have to give the current contractor seven days notice prior to terminating the contract.
Adam said that “we don’t know when we will be able to get the equipment is the issue.”
Johnson said he would look into when the county could receive the equipment.
One of the major issues caused by the recent Tropical Storm Claudette was sand displacement, or loss of sand, Adam said.
“The beach looks great right now because all the debris came over the road, but we’ve lost more sand than any storm last year,” Ryan said.
Vic said that the current contract provides for sand retrieval, at the additional cost of about $70,000 a year.
“The biggest thing is that we’ll have six people out there daily on that beach,” Adam said. “And the equipment out there running.”
The board took no official action on the matter.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 6 at 9 a.m.
